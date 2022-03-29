Talroo Continues to Deliver the Highest-Intent Essential Worker Candidates by Leveraging Smart Job Titles, its Latest Job Ad Innovation

This new feature results in increased visibility and placements for job ads.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talroo, the leading provider of technology to power the recruitment of essential workers, has released its latest innovation to connect job seekers with opportunities. With Smart Job Titles, employers within the Talroo ecosystem are able to differentiate their jobs beyond typical, often uninspired, titles. With enhanced and more varied verbiage, employers — with no effort — are able to present ads that stand out from their competitors. Their job ads are more eye-catching, appealing and relevant to job seekers. For recruiters, who are facing daunting hiring goals in this challenging environment, increased visibility and the resulting superior placements in search results means they'll receive more, and better qualified, candidates for their jobs.

Talroo Logo (PRNewsfoto/Talroo) (PRNewswire)

Candidates benefit from Smart Job Titles by being able to determine, at-a-glance, if a particular opportunity is right for them. By bringing features and benefits out of the job description and into the Smart Job Title, job seekers are able to make more efficient use of their time, quickly uncovering opportunities that align with their needs. Additionally, with Smart Job Titles that are generated from Talroo's Machine Learning (ML) engine, which interprets signals received from billions of searches across thousands of sources, candidates are presented with roles that they might otherwise never see.

These complementary benefits to recruiters and job seekers, with the matching of relevant jobs to engaged individuals, means that Talroo Smart Job Titles increase the exposure of a position, while simultaneously enhancing candidate quality.

"Given the number of job ads that candidates are seeing today, it's important to not only be in the right place at the right time, but also have the right message based on rich data from the job description," says Thad Price, CEO of Talroo. "With Talroo technology, we're communicating not just what the job is, but why it's valuable to a job seeker, while helping recruiters attract unique talent audiences. With hiring demands continuing to grow, and the attention span of job seekers continuing to shrink, ensuring that job ads stand out amongst the competition is more important than ever. With Smart Job Titles, Talroo provides a solution that benefits recruiters and the essential workers they need to attract."

About Talroo

Talroo is a data-driven job and hiring event advertising platform that helps businesses reach the candidates they need to build their essential workforce. Through AI, unique talent audiences, and a pay-for-performance model, Talroo enables companies to find their ideal candidates and reduce cost-per-hire. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing companies for six consecutive years. To learn how Talroo can help your organization hire better, visit https://www.talroo.com/





View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Talroo