Item 9 Labs Corp. Recognized As a 2022 Best Cannabis Company to Work For by Cannabis Business Times

- Company's National Dispensary Franchise, Unity Rd., Named No. 6 in "Best Cannabis Dispensaries to Work For" Category

- Item 9 Labs Corp. Recognized as One of Top Cannabis Dispensary and Cultivation Employers in Market

PHOENIX, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --– Unity Rd., the national cannabis dispensary franchise from Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB), has been named one of the 'Best Cannabis Companies to Work For' in 2022 by leading industry publication, Cannabis Business Times. This award identifies and recognizes the best employers in cannabis cultivation and dispensary markets, honoring cannabis companies that excel in creating quality workplaces for employees.

Item 9 Labs Corp. together with Unity Rd., elevates cannabis consumer trust through premium cannabis products, modernized retail franchises, and ongoing education to communities nationwide -- inspiring confidence in the benefits of cannabis for all. Visit item9labscorp.com and unityrd.com for more information. (PRNewsfoto/Item 9 Labs Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Unity Rd. ranked No. 6 in the 2022 award selection for the "Best Cannabis Dispensaries to Work For" category, which was also featured in the March 2022 issue of the publication. The brand centers its workplace values around one theme – encouragement. With its parent company, Item 9 Labs Corp., having teams across cultivation, manufacturing, production and dispensary-level tiers, the company provides seamless communication, coordination and functionality in operations while encouraging each other for all wins, no matter the size, in their day-to-day.

"Our brands [Unity Rd. and Item 9 Labs] were built as a vehicle for others — for team members, franchise partners, social equity partners, investors, guests and patients alike — to succeed, grow and benefit from," said Mike Weinberger, co-founder and chief franchise officer of Unity Rd. "Our culture has been built from bottom to top by our people. As a result, we have created a company fueled by inclusion, innovation and vision. We have an extremely talented team from all walks of life, who see the value in what we are trying to accomplish and want to be part of our story."

The 'Best Cannabis Companies to Work For' Awards Program is based on a comprehensive evaluation of each participating company's workplace policies, practices and demographics – accounting for 25 percent of the evaluation. The remainder of the company's score was determined from a survey to all company employees that assessed individuals' experiences and attitudes with respect to the workplace – topics included leadership and planning, corporate culture and communication, role satisfaction, relationships with supervisors, training and development, pay and benefits and overall engagement.

"We strive to create a company that gives entrepreneurs the chance to operate their own business in an industry that matters and impacts many," shared Andrew Bowden, CEO of Item 9 Labs Corp. "The work we do day in, day out is truly gratifying – we are making cannabis entrepreneurship a possibility for more people, offering local communities trusted neighborhood shops that are staffed with knowledgeable teams and setting the mark for high-quality cannabis products."

Cannabis publications, Cannabis Business Times and Cannabis Dispensary developed the awards program in partnership with the Best Companies Group (BCG), a global research organization that conducts industry-leading employee survey engagement and satisfaction surveys. Through this work, Cannabis Business Times, Cannabis Dispensary and BCG identify and recognize the best employers in the cannabis cultivation industry and dispensary market and provide these organizations with valuable employee feedback.

Unity Rd. is the first to truly franchise cannabis dispensaries on a national scale in the U.S. and was named as the first brand of its kind to join the International Franchise Association (IFA). Launched in 2018, the cannabis franchise has shops in operation in Boulder, Colorado and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma as well as multiple agreements signed with 20 entrepreneurial groups who are in various stages of development nationwide.

The complexities of operating a cannabis business make it difficult for small, independent dispensaries to understand and stay on top of all the varying regulations and everyday challenges of managing and operating a compliant and successful dispensary. The Unity Rd. franchise opportunity provides a solution for industry newcomers and small, locally owned and operated dispensaries to compliantly thrive, thanks to the robust backing and support of a national franchise. The dispensary franchise is actively seeking qualified partners who would benefit from the systems, processes and ongoing support the franchise offers.

To learn more about the Unity Rd. franchise opportunity, contact franchise@unityrd.com, call 720-923-5262 or visit unityrd.com. For those interested in a career opportunity with Item 9 Labs Corp. or its Unity Rd. brand, contact careers@unityrd.com.

ABOUT ITEM 9 LABS CORP.

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) is a vertically integrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor delivering premium products from its large-scale cultivation and production facilities in the United States. The award-winning Item 9 Labs brand specializes in best-in-class products and user experience across several cannabis categories. The company also offers a unique dispensary franchise model through the national Unity Rd. retail brand. Easing barriers to entry, the franchise provides an opportunity for both new and existing dispensary owners to leverage the knowledge, resources and ongoing support needed to thrive in their state compliantly and successfully. Item 9 Labs brings the best industry practices to markets nationwide through distinctive retail experience, cultivation capabilities and product innovation. The veteran management team combines a diverse skill set with deep experience in the cannabis sector, franchising and the capital markets to lead a new generation of public cannabis companies that provide transparency, consistency and well-being. Headquartered in Arizona, the company is currently expanding its operations space up to 640,000-plus square feet on its 50-acre site, one of the largest properties in Arizona zoned to grow and cultivate flower. For additional information, visit item9labscorp.com.

ABOUT UNITY RD. :

Unity Rd. is bridging the two previously disconnected worlds of cannabis and franchising. The industry trailblazer is the first to bring the cannabis dispensary franchise model to the United States—with duality of prowess in both industries to back it up. Built up from a collective 200 years in the legal cannabis industry and franchising, the company helps eager operators enter the complex industry with ease. The marijuana franchise pioneer offers its partners the knowledge, resources and ongoing support needed to compliantly and successfully operate a dispensary. Launched in 2018, Unity Rd. has signed multiple agreements with 20 entrepreneurial groups across the country. In 2021, Unity Rd. became the first member of its kind to join the International Franchise Association (IFA), solidifying its position as the first true cannabis dispensary franchise. It was named one of the "Best Cannabis Companies to Work For" in the dispensary category for Cannabis Business Times' 2022 and 2020 lists. For more information, visit unityrd.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Anna Pool, Fishman PR, apool@fishmanpr.com, 847.945.1300

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Item 9 Labs Corp.