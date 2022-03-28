Seasoned Executive, Matt Weiss, Appointed Chief Financial Officer at Azzur Group

HATBORO, Pa., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To support rapid company growth and best meet the demands of the business, Azzur Group today announces the appointment of Matt Weiss as Chief Financial Officer.

AzzurGroup_Logo (PRNewsfoto/Azzur Group) (PRNewswire)

Originally founded in Philadelphia in 2010, Azzur is a market-leading provider of cGMP services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare industries with offices, labs, and on-demand cleanroom facilities operating in key industry hotbeds throughout the United States.

As Chief Financial Officer, Matt brings to Azzur Group more than 30 years of financial leadership experience across a multitude of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, and financial services. A Pennsylvania native, Matt will lead all financial operations for Azzur Group out of its headquarters in Hatboro, PA.

"I'm thrilled to join the Azzur Group executive leadership team, and I'm proud to be a part of a company so steadfast in its mission to make a difference in the lives of others," said Matt. "I look forward to working with teams across the organization and across the country to implement new processes and controls to meet the needs of our organization as we continue on our upward trajectory."

Most recently, Matt was Chief Financial Officer for All Holdings Company in Harleysville, PA, where he served since September 2019. In addition, Matt has served as Vice President of Finance and Administration at JM Swank/Lentz Milling Company, and as Controller at multiple manufacturing companies. Matt earned his Masters in Business Administration from St. Joseph's University, and he holds a bachelor of science degree in accounting from Alvernia University, where he graduated summa cum laude.

"We are excited to welcome Matt to Azzur Group and look forward to his contributions as Chief Financial Officer," said Michael Khavinson, Azzur Group's Chief Executive Officer. "I'm confident that his diverse background and leadership experience will prove incredibly valuable for our organization as we prepare for growth in the years to come."

For more information about Azzur Group, visit Azzur.com.

About Azzur Group

From Discovery to Delivery™, Azzur Group provides the life science community full life-cycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ facilities, to our labs, training centers, and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur Group helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their growing enterprises. With nearly four decades of service to the life science community, we have become a trusted partner to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain. For more information, visit Azzur.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Azzur Group, LLC