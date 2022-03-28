QunaSys Raises $10M in its Series B Funding Led by VGI to Expand Overseas Markets Further as a Japan-Based Quantum Computer Software Startup

TOKYO, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QunaSys Inc. ("QunaSys"), one of the world's leading developers of innovative algorithms in chemistry focused on accelerating the development of quantum technology applicability, has announced today that it has raised $10 million in its series B funding stage the led by JIC Venture Growth Investments ("VGI"), with participation from ANRI, Fujitsu Ventures Fund LLC, Global Brain, HPC Systems Inc., JST SUCCESS Program, MUFJ Capital, Shinsei Corporate Investment Limited, and Zeon Corporation. Simultaneously, QunaSys has announced that it has come to an agreement with Zeon Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, and HPC Sytems Inc. for a capital tie-up and a business alliance. The investment means an important progress for QunaSys since the previous financing in 2019.

Since 2019, QunaSys has grown its R&D and business development activities and achieved record business growth. In July 2020, QunaSys established QPARC , a Japanese consortium to study quantum computing applicability of quantum computers. Since then, more than 50 companies have participated in QPARC and the consortium has explored different quantum computing use cases, such as new energy analysis, molecular structure optimization, or sustainable material manufacturing, from ENEOS Holding and JSR Corporation.

In October 2021, QunaSys launched " Qamuy™ ", a cloud-accessible quantum computing development platform that now has more than 3.3 million jobs executed over it. In anticipation of the quantum computing market adoption in the upcoming years, QunaSys aims to make its "Qamuy™" available as the global de-facto standard for main hardware devices.

"Although quantum computer hardware is being developed around the world, for quantum computers to be widely used by users it is essential to have appropriate algorithms to meet the challenges and software that serves as an interface for users to master quantum computers. We have invested in QunaSys because we believe that QunaSys will be an indispensable company for the future spread of quantum computers in Japan. " – Yuki Kuwabara, JIC Venture Growth Investments Co., Ltd., Principal

QunaSys is collaborating with Europe based consortiums to boost quantum computing, working together with the Pistoia Alliance in the development of quantum computing in the Pharma Industry and the Quantum Flagship program contributing to re-train industry workers with quantum computing for chemistry learning programs.

"It has been four years since we established QunaSys, and since then with the help of our talented members and companies at the forefront of their industry, we have been working towards the practical application of quantum computers. This fundraising will help accelerate the development of more usable quantum computing chemical software and expand current business overseas to open a European base." – Tennin Yan, QunaSys Inc. CEO.

About QunaSys Inc.

QunaSys is the world's leading developer of innovative algorithms in chemistry focused on accelerating the development of quantum technology applicability. QunaSys enables maximization of the power of quantum computing through its advanced joint research that addresses cutting-edge technologies providing Qamuy™, one of the most powerful quantum chemical calculation cloud software to ever exist, fostering the development of collaboration through its QPARC industry consortium, and working with research institutions from both academia and government sectors. QunaSys software runs on multiple platforms with applicability in all chemical-related industries to encourage the adoption of quantum computing.

