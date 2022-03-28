Path Matching to host the first Sexual Assault Awareness Walk in Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Path Matching, a non-profit based in Tempe, is hosting the state's first Sexual Assault Awareness Walk at Tempe Town Lake. The purpose of the event is to empower survivors and build community support in reducing sexual assault. The walk will be held on April 16th, 2022, at Tempe Town Lake at 8:30 AM. Visit Pathmatching.com or Eventbrite to sign up for the walk.

This is a family-friendly event there will be a walk, relaxing meditation, yoga session, food, and fresh-pressed juice. The SAAM2k is a 2k walk and 1-day outdoor resource center. We have partnered with over 10 leading nonprofits in the sexual assault, domestic violence, and human trafficking sphere to provide survivors with resources. Donations for the event will go to Path Matching for the purposes of SAAM2k walks, community guides, and immersive programs. This event is fully self-funded by Samantha Vrcic, a survivor on a mission to empower other survivors.

"Path Matching started as a non-profit to connect sexual assault victims to each other by the perpetrator's name through anonymous testimonies," says Samantha Vrcic, Executive Director and founder of Path Matching, "and has turned into so much more. We hope that community members, students, and survivors will join us on April 16th to empower survivors of sexual assault."

MAJOR SPONSORS

Co-alliances: Tia Clinic, ASU Watts College of Public Service and Community Solutions, Arizona State University Sexual and Relationship Violence Prevention Program, Arizona Coalition to End Sexual & Domestic Violence, La Frontera EMPACT, New Life Center, Arizona Child & Arizona Child & Adolescent Survivor Initiative, Envision You, Fusion You, Turn A New Leaf, Catholic Charities Community Service, Sojourner Center, The Dames, AKOS, and the Chief of Staff Network.

About Path Matching

Path Matching started as a vision by Samantha Vrcic to match anonymous testimonies of sexual assault to reduce repeat perpetrators and empower survivors. When Samantha realized there was no Sexual Assult Awareness Walk in Arizona, she decided to take matters into her own hands. Now Path Matching is leading the community by making universities and communities safer through awareness, prevention, and the empowerment of sexual assault survivors. Samantha is also the Chief of Staff of AKOS, a custom software firm where her mission is to build a bridge between nonprofits and technology to empower people worldwide.

