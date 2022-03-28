Paradise Valley Estates Unveils The Ridge: New Senior Living Expansion Project

FAIRFIELD, Calif., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradise Valley Estates hosted a grand opening of The Ridge, its newest senior living neighborhood, on March 17, 2022. More than 300 community and civic leaders, Paradise Valley Estates residents and team members attended the St. Patrick's Day-themed celebration.

The eight-acre expansion includes 70 brand new contemporary cottages, villas and penthouses, adding to the current 76-acre community of more than 321 homes. As part of a Life Plan Community, The Ridge will provide residents age 60 and older an engaging, active lifestyle with the ability to move into higher levels of care as their needs change.

The Ridge is designed according to biophilic principles, which encourage the use of natural materials and abundant natural light, to connect residents to the beauty and engaging outdoor lifestyle that is synonymous with Northern California. Research shows that those who live in biophilically-designed spaces often experience a lift in cognitive and emotional energy, decreased blood pressure and muscle tension, a greater sense of being connected to others and a reduction of stress and anxiety.

Since November, 50 residents have moved into The Ridge and are getting settled in their new homes. Ridge resident, Rick Preuss, is enjoying his outdoor space most of all. "I have a beautiful patio and I have three doors that open onto this patio, one from the second bedroom, one from the living room, and one from the master bedroom. In the good weather, you can practically live out on the patio," he says.

The community is surrounded by Vacaville Open Space Reserve, and each villa, cottage and penthouse features outdoor living spaces to savor the protected hillside views. To ensure continued preservation of the area surrounding the community and beyond, Paradise Valley Estates presented a $5,000 donation during the grand opening event to Solano Land Trust, which has permanently protected over 22,000 acres of natural areas and agricultural lands throughout Solano County.

Patriot Plaza serves as the activity hub of the neighborhood, and anchors amenities such as restaurant-style dining venues with outdoor seating, outdoor fitness classes and a fire pit area for gathering. Just past the plaza, residents can partake in the community garden or take in the scenery along the dry creek walking path.

" The Ridge is the newest example of our community's commitment to delivering a next-gen approach to senior living," said Kevin Burke, CEO of Paradise Valley Estates. "It reduces the stresses of living alone or maintaining a home as you age, while offering an engaging lifestyle that can help you enjoy a longer, more meaningful life."

Access Paradise Valley Estates assets including Grand Opening photos, The Ridge architectural photos and logos here: Paradise Valley Estates Media Kit.

Paradise Valley Estates was founded in 1997 by a not-for-profit organization of retired military officers. Their vision was to build a community of exceptional standards that celebrated their core values. Today, this Life Plan Community welcomes retired military officers and their spouses, as well as others who share an appreciation for an elevated and highly engaged retirement experience.

