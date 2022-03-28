NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Resignation of Chief Executive Officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: NASB) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Paul Thomas, resigned from his positions of Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of both NASB Financial, Inc. and its banking subsidiary North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. (collectively, the "Company" or "NASB"), effective March 25, 2022. Mr. Thomas intends to depart the Company on April 30, 2022, after a long and successful career at NASB. Until his departure, Mr. Thomas will remain with the Company in a limited capacity to assist in transition and the completion of several projects.

The Company has appointed Thomas B. Wagers, Sr. to succeed Mr. Thomas as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Wagers has also been appointed President of both NASB Financial, Inc. and North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. Prior to his appointment, Mr. Wagers was NASB's Executive Vice-President and Chief Risk Officer. He will continue to serve on the Board of Directors of both NASB Financial, Inc. and North American Savings Bank, F.S.B.

"Paul has played major part in the success and growth of NASB since he was appointed CEO in 2013. His vision and influence have been instrumental in helping build NASB to one of the best performing community banks in the country," said NASB Chairman David Hancock. Mr. Hancock added, "Speaking for the Board, we will miss Paul's steady hand and leadership. At the same time, I am very confident that Tom's thirty plus years of experience in the banking industry, including the last eight with NASB, will serve us well as we continue the development of our mortgage banking business which, combined with our other local lending and retail deposit business, will maintain NASB's successful trajectory."

