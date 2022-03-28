Announcing Olympus as a 2022 Edison Award Finalist

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus, a global technology leader in designing and delivering innovative solutions for medical and surgical procedures, announced today it is a 2022 Edison Award Finalist for its iTind™ Procedure, which is nominated within the Science and Medical category for Medical Treatments. The Edison Awards recognize innovations and innovators whose solutions make a positive impact in the world.

The iTind™ device is a temporarily implanted device used to treat the symptoms of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) or enlarged prostate. Olympus is a 2022 Edison Award Finalist for its iTind Procedure. (PRNewswire)

The iTind Procedure provides rapid and effective relief to men suffering the lower urinary tract symptoms caused by enlarged prostate, or BPH (benign prostatic hyperplasia). i BPH affects 50% of men between the ages of 51 and 60 and up to 90% of men over the age of 80.ii With most men facing BPH in their lifetimes, there is a significant need for treatment options beyond pharmaceuticals, surgery, or permanent implants.

Treatment with the iTind device takes 5-7 days, allowing men to go back to their normal lives shortly after the treatment. The iTind device works by reshaping the prostate — the device's three nitinol (nickel titanium alloy) struts gradually expand while the temporary implant is in place, creating channels through which urine can flow. Implantation of the iTind device may cause urinary urgency, pelvic discomfort, dysuria or hematuria. In rare cases, iTind may cause urinary tract infection or acute urinary retention. Placement and retrieval can be done in a hospital, ambulatory surgery center, or medical office setting, and this flexibility in the site of care means the iTind Procedure can be offered by physicians almost anywhere, including smaller, rural facilities.

"We are very excited to see the iTind Procedure recognized with an Edison Award for its innovation in offering relief to men suffering from the symptoms of BPH," said Ido Kilemnik, Managing Director of Medi-Tate Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus Corporation. "The iTind Procedure is an important new minimally invasive treatment option that does not involve cutting or removing tissue or require a permanent implant."

Edison Award finalists will be honored at the 2022 Edison Awards held April 21st, at the Luminary Hotel in Ft. Myers, Florida. The Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. For a complete list of finalists, visit: edisonawards.com/finalists2022.php

For more information about the iTind Procedure, visit medical.olympusamerica.com/products/itind

About Olympus

Olympus is passionate about creating customer-driven solutions for the medical industry. For more than 100 years, Olympus has focused on making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling by helping to detect, prevent, and treat disease; furthering scientific research; and ensuring public safety.

As a leading medical technology company, our medical business uses innovative capabilities in medical technology, therapeutic intervention, and precision manufacturing to help healthcare professionals deliver diagnostic, therapeutic, and minimally invasive procedures to improve clinical outcomes, reduce overall costs, and enhance the quality of life for patients and their safety. Olympus' Medical portfolio includes endoscopes, laparoscopes, and video imaging systems, as well as surgical energy devices, system integration solutions, medical services, and a wide range of endotherapy instruments for endoscopic and therapeutic applications. For more information, visit medical.olympusamerica.com.

