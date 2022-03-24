World Chef Partners with No Kid Hungry to Give Away 100,000 Meals

Brooke Williamson to Kick Off Partnership as World Chef's First Mission Chef

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Chef, the newly launched streaming food lover's platform, announces its partnership with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign dedicated to ending childhood hunger in America. Together the two companies will give away 100,000 meals to families in need by the end of 2022. For each membership to World Chef ($49.99 annually) or each meal kit purchased all year, World Chef will donate 10 meals to families in need through No Kid Hungry.

Brooke Williamson, winner of "Top Chef: Season 14," will be the first Mission Chef, working alongside NKH and World Chef on the partnership. Her curated meal kit of Short Ribs and Risotto will debut this April alongside an at home cook along video. The meal kit will be available for $149.99 for 4 people featuring top quality dishes like she serves in her restaurant.

"My work with food extends beyond the kitchen with No Kid Hungry, and I'm looking forward to providing meals to more people through this partnership," says Williamson. "Partnering with World Chef was a no brainer for me, as we look at a world where chefs and customers cook together. Now you can have a gourmet meal at home while giving back. It's a win, win for everyone."

Future Mission Chefs will also offer curated boxes with proceeds tying back to No Kid Hungry, which will be announced throughout the year. Each will feature cook along content so consumers can make their favorite chef's meals at home while donating to those in need.

"Food insecurity in the U.S. has been brought into clear view through the pandemic," says Mike Duffy, CEO of World Chef. "With 1 in 6 kids facing childhood hunger, we're proud to use our platform to raise awareness and feed those in need – including the many families of food industry workers who have struggled so much. Our company was founded during the Covid crisis when restaurants were shut down, and chefs needed new ways to generate revenue. Partnering with one of our country's most recognized and talented chefs – Brooke Williamson - solidified our mission and our commitment to shine a light on a problem that we can absolutely solve by working together."

"We're deeply gratified by the ongoing support of chefs like Brooke and the generosity of the culinary industry," adds Debbie Shore, co-founder of Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "For nearly 40 years chefs and other culinary professionals have dedicated their time and talents to our work – it's fantastic to see the paths for chefs to connect with their fans and diners increase through the innovative platform World Chef offers."

No Kid Hungry works to eliminate any barriers that stand in the way of a child having access to food. No Kid Hungry supports programs like school breakfast, food banks and other community groups feeding kids, and push for legislation to strengthen programs like SNAP to help feed more kids. World Chef is designed to feed the appetites of viewers as they watch their favorite chefs in the kitchen, offering fully shoppable content through interactive demos, original lifestyle shows and more, with new content dropping weekly. The company, which launched this past March, launched with a kit from Chef Tiffany Derry and six original multi- episode food programs.

Viewers can visit www.myworldchef.com to sign up and join. World Chef will be available for $4.99/month with meal kits for two or more people ranging from $49.99 - $199.99, with nationwide delivery

About World Chef

Hosted, curated and crafted by celebrity and emerging chefs, World Chef brings consumers all the shows, tools and food they need to make life delicious. Created by Emmy Award Winning producers Mike and Tim Duffy, World Chef allows viewers to eat chef-curated and prepped ingredients while they watch with innovative shoppable content featuring cooking demos, original lifestyle shows and more. Viewers can shop for full meal kits, ingredients and tools at the World Chef Marketplace, curated exclusively by chefs.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, millions of kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

