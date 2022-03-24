Wasabi Technologies Named Outperformer in 2022 GigaOm Radar Report for Alternatives to Amazon AWS S3

Wasabi's simple pricing, high-performance, global availability, and strong security features give it higher overall value than competitors in cloud storage market

BOSTON, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wasabi Technologies , the hot cloud storage company, has been named an "Outperformer" in the 2022 "GigaOm Radar Report for Alternatives to Amazon AWS S3." GigaOm evaluated 11 cloud storage vendors based on key criteria and evaluation factors including security, partner ecosystem, cost predictability, performance, multi-cloud environment, and lock-in avoidance. Vendors were then categorized by strategy and execution, roadmap, and ability to innovate. Wasabi ranked as an industry leader with the highest overall value on the strength of its simple and straightforward pricing, flourishing channel ecosystem, groundbreaking innovation and features, and the scope of its global availability.

In GigaOm's assessment of S3 alternatives, Wasabi is highlighted for its simple, convenient, and straightforward pricing that is 1/5th the cost of Amazon AWS S3 with no hidden fees for egress or API requests. Customers benefit from reserved capacity fixed pricing with discounts based on term and capacity, or pay-as-you-go capacity-based subscription without additional charges for I/O operations. Additionally, GigaOm cites Wasabi's partner network of 10,000 and growing, key investments in security and compliance certifications including HIPAA, HITECH, FINRA, FERPA and more, and increasing global presence to accommodate data sovereignty and low latency, as top factors for Wasabi's high performance against other vendors.

"Wasabi presents a strong value proposition in the cloud storage market with its simple and transparent pricing, high reliability, and impressive partner network. Now with even more global availability, Wasabi is an excellent option for anyone who needs quick and reliable access to data without the hidden fees typically associated with S3 storage," said Enrico Signoretti, Senior Analyst at GigaOm.

"Wasabi was founded on the disruptive idea that cloud storage should be simple and transparent, rather than overly complex and expensive like the hyperscalers including AWS have made it. This core tenet is evident in every facet of our business - from our pricing options, to partners and our storage regions, to our features," said David Friend, co-founder and CEO of Wasabi Technologies. "Being recognized once again by GigaOm as an Outperformer means we deliver a solution the market needs as the world migrates to the cloud."

Access the report, "GigaOm Radar Report for Alternatives to Amazon AWS S3," here: https://wasabi.com/download-gigaom-report-2022/ .

