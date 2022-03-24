PARTIES ARE BACK AT BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP

Celebrate at Build-A-Bear as In-Store Parties Return for the First Time since 2020

ST. LOUIS, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parties at Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) are back and better than ever! Celebrate a birthday, great report card, school break or making the team with a party at Build-A-Bear with easy planning and new party packages, including our special Silver Celebration package in honor of Build-A-Bear's 25th Anniversary – making it the perfect year to join the fun!

"Our 25th Anniversary year is the perfect time to celebrate at Build-A-Bear and we are thrilled to be re-launching parties in Workshop locations around the world after a two-year hiatus. As we celebrate a quarter century of heart and hugs, we are happy to once again be able to gather and celebrate special moments with friends and family and make memories to last a lifetime. Build-A-Bear is the ultimate party destination, no matter the occasion, and we can't wait to celebrate and continue to add a little more heart to life with our guests," said Build-A-Bear Workshop President and Chief Executive Officer, Sharon Price John.

In addition to the new 25th Anniversary Silver Celebration offering, Build-A-Bear provides a variety of party options to deliver fun for everyone! Choose from several popular themes and packages or customize your own party for your perfect CeleBEARation! Some of our most popular themed parties include Girl Scouts, Pokémon, and Rainbow Friends. Build-A-Bear party packages start at $20/guest and all parties include each guest making a furry friend, a party leader, special Heart Ceremony, Bear Ear party hats, and photo props to help capture the most memorable moments from the day! And to help celebrate, birthday party packages also includes free invitations and thank you notes (printable online) and a plush, light-up cupcake for the Guest of Honor!

Build-A-Bear Workshop birthday parties have created unforgettable moments for millions of children over the years and is the perfect place to celebrate! Build-A-Bear Workshop is also a one-of-a-kind destination for corporate parties and team-building gatherings providing a fun and memorable experience encouraging creativity, collaboration or cooperation. Want to make a difference in your community and build a furry friend to donate to a charity or nonprofit? Your group could qualify for discount pricing on our Lil' Cub and have fun while giving back! Build-A-Party events are also perfect for schools, summer camps and daycares looking for a special treat or outing for the kids.

Looking for a completely new kind of party experience? Build-A-Bear has recently launched Build-A-Bear Adventure in its hometown of St. Louis. This all-new space features a Build-A-Bear Workshop, Build-A-Bear Bakeshop, Fun Zone arcade room, selfie rooms, and private party rooms, and is the perfect place to host birthday parties, team building events, or group outings. In addition to private events, Build-A-Bear Adventure is open during the week for scheduled events like Bear Builder University, where you go behind the scenes, learn how to be a Bear Builder, and make a new furry friend; Camp Cupcake, where you can decorate (and eat!) a jumbo cupcake based on a fun theme each week; and Adventure Days, where you can participate in crafts and activities!

About Build-A-Bear®

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on www.buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder", the animated "Bear Builder 3D Workshop" and its age-gated adult-focused "Bear Cave". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. posted total revenue of $411.5 million in fiscal 2021. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

