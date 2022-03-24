Lucira's molecular test provides PCR-quality results in 30 minutes in a simple single-use test

Lucira was the first at-home COVID-19 test authorized in Canada and has been used in public health programs and for safe travel

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucira Health, Inc. ("Lucira Health" or "Lucira") (Nasdaq: LHDX), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease tests, announced that its Lucira™ Check-It COVID-19 test can now be purchased directly by Canadian consumers, businesses, and healthcare providers, available at www.checkit.lucirahealth.ca.

Lucira Health’s PCR-Quality At-Home COVID-19 Test Now Available Direct to Consumers in Canada (PRNewswire)

Lucira™ Check-It COVID-19 test now available to Canadian consumers at www.checkit.lucirahealth.ca

Lucira was the first COVID-19 at-home test to receive Interim Order Authorization from Health Canada when authorized in April 2021 and has distributed nearly 1 million tests throughout Canada. Lucira tests have been offered through Health Canada as part of its innovative programs to protect the public and through partners Air Canada and Switch Health allowing international travel in and out of Canada in compliance with entry requirements around the world.

"Lucira tests have been among the most trusted testing options in Canada for nearly a year because of the unique combination of PCR-quality accuracy and the ability to test anytime, anywhere with on-the-spot results," said Erik Engelson, Lucira Health's President and Chief Executive Officer. "While many consumers in Canada have been introduced to Lucira as a key tool for safe travel, we're delighted to now offer similar peace of mind when gathering with friends and family and returning to the office and other in-person events."

The Lucira Check-It COVID-19 test is available now at www.checkit.lucirahealth.ca for delivery across Canada. It's listed at $75USD, but available for a limited time for $60USD with code LAUNCHCA at check-out.

About Lucira Health

Lucira is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease tests. Lucira's testing platform produces lab quality molecular testing in a single-use, consumer-friendly, palm-size test kit powered by two AA batteries. Lucira designed its test kits to provide accurate, reliable, and on-the-spot molecular test results anywhere and at any time.

Lucira tests are used by leading businesses and healthcare organizations like Salesforce, Amazon, Air Canada, Cleveland Clinic, Sutter Health and many more. Beyond its COVID-19 tests, Lucira is working on new diagnostic tests including a single test for COVID-19 & Flu as well as other infectious diseases. For more information, visit www.lucirahealth.com.

About Lucira Check-It Test

The Lucira™ Check-It is a Nucleic-Acid Amplification Tests (referred to as NAAT). The test fits in the palm of your hand, extracts genetic material from the virus and amplifies it, similar to PCR lab tests, to detect the presence of virus earlier and more accurately than antigen tests. The test uses an approach called reverse transcriptase loop-mediated isothermal amplification (RT-LAMP). It was designed and tested extensively for individuals to use independently and does not require a physician's prescription or supervised assistance.

There is no additional equipment to purchase, such as a reader or instrument. Each Lucira test contains everything needed to run a single COVID-19 test. Users get the test device, two AA batteries, sample vial, swab, and simple instructions.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "can," "plans," "will," "may," "anticipates," "expects," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Lucira's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including Lucira's ability to increase production, streamline operations and increase product availability; the success of Lucira's test platform with COVID-19 including its variants; the extent and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and Lucira's expectations regarding customer and user demand for its COVID-19 test kit; Lucira's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its test kits, including Lucira's existing Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 test kits and LUCI Pass; the performance of, and Lucira's reliance on, third parties in connection with the commercialization of its test kits, including Jabil Inc., Switch Health and Lucira's single-source suppliers; Lucira's ability to successfully continue to expand internationally; any impact on Lucira's ability to market its products; demand for Lucira's products due to deferral of procedures using its products or disruption in its supply chain; Lucira's ability to achieve or sustain profitability; Lucira's ability to gain market acceptance for its products and to accurately forecast and meet customer demand; Lucira's ability to compete successfully; Lucira's ability to enhance and expand its product offerings; Lucira's ability to accurately predict continued expansion; Lucira's ability to accurately forecast revenue; development and manufacturing problems; capacity constraints or delays in production of Lucira's products; maintenance of coverage and adequate reimbursement for procedures using Lucira's products; and product defects or failures. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in Lucira's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, including in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this announcement speak only as of the date of this press release, and Lucira assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release, except as required under applicable law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lucira Health