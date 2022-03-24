LifeOmic, Preventia Partner to Create Mental Health Platform for Butler University

Students can now access credentialed providers, therapists and coaches via free mobile app



INDIANAPOLIS, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeOmic , a software company that leverages the cloud, machine learning and mobile devices to power precision health and wellness solutions, today announced a partnership with Preventia , a virtual-care first lifestyle medicine marketplace, to provide Butler University 's students with new mental health resources.

With 20% of college students nationwide reporting increased mental health issues due to the pandemic in 2020, access to professional care has never been more important. Butler University is leading the way in supporting student mental health by proactively providing innovative and free solutions to students that prioritize their mental well-being. Since the start of the pandemic, Butler University has worked hard to meet the increased demand for mental health resources and has turned to two local companies, LifeOmic and Preventia, to create a custom solution for its students.

LifeOmic has integrated directly with Preventia's credentialed provider care network to connect students with therapists and coaches in LIFE Extend , the free holistic health and wellness app from LifeOmic. LIFE Extend offers students an engaging way to take control of their own health through science-based interventions, educational content and connections with researchers and clinicians. The partnership with Preventia's provider network gives students access to online mental health specialists.

"Student well-being is a top priority at Butler University, and we continue to make investments to help our students cope with the stress and pressures that often accompany college life," said Frank E. Ross III, vice president of student affairs, Butler University. "Adding a teletherapy service to the array of on-campus counseling services and other resources already available to support students' mental health underscores our commitment to student well-being."

"College campuses are tight-knit micro-communities with their own unique cultures, needs and challenges. We put our heads together with some of the brightest minds in Indiana to help the students who are suffering from a higher prevalence of mental health issues," said Brian Schroeder, the CEO and founder at Preventia. "We created a solution that uses our holistic approach to well-being and allows us to wrap our arms around everyone on campus while also addressing the needs of the individual."

"Indiana is a hub for innovation and education and we were eager to collaborate with local institutions in creating a platform that would make a real impact on our community," said Dr. Don Brown, LifeOmic CEO and founder. "Together with Preventia, we've created an easy way for Butler to promote, prioritize and manage its students' mental health."

In addition to providing the LIFE Extend app to students, LifeOmic will utilize its HIPAA-compliant Precision Health Cloud platform to securely store student information and its SkillSpring telecommunications platform for students and providers to meet digitally.

LifeOmic is able to work with organizations of any size to create custom holistic health solutions. For more information, please visit lifeomic.com .

