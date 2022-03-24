InventHelp Inventors Develop Convenient Golf Bag/Golf Cart Accessory (SDB-1604)

PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "When playing golf, I ride in a conventional motorized golf cart with my golf bag loaded with a cooler and jackets. The problem is that the golf bag is secured against the golf cart and to access anything in the pockets you must release the golf strap holding the bag and then remove the bag. We invented the GOLF BAG RELIEF (GBR) to tilt the bag away from the golf cart for pocket access and this unique design resulted in several other benefits," said one of two inventors, from San Diego, Calif.

The invention tilts the golf bag in a reverse-angle direction enabling you to access all golf bag pockets without removing the bag from the motorized golf cart. In doing so, it enables golf clubs to be easily retrieved and replaced into the angled golf bag. It also provides additional storage capabilities, and it ensures that a cooler is readily available. The invention features an attention-getting design that is easy to apply, use, transport and store so it is ideal for golfers and golf courses. Additionally, it can be used with all golf bags including tour staff bags and stand bags. A prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SDB-1604, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

