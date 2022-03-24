Innovative, globally successful, and growth-oriented Sheila Bijoor joins Tango Card as Chief Product Officer

Bijoor brings her extensive private and public company success to Tango Card as the company continues to lead, innovate, and expand in the high growth rewards and incentives and payments segments.

SEATTLE, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tango Card, a leading digital rewards and incentives provider, announces Sheila Bijoor has joined the company as its first full-time Chief Product Officer. Bijoor brings years of deep and relevant domain experience and unique product collaboration background that has become so necessary in nimble, fast moving payments companies today. Prior to Tango Card, Bijoor was Vice President of Product Management at Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT), CPO/CMO at private company Pintrips, and worked in global strategy at Paypal.

"Since inception, Tango Card has been recognized as a product and technology first leader in the rewards and incentives industry," says David Leeds, CEO and Founder of Tango card. "We have helped to modernize a large and growing global industry and—most importantly—have helped our B2B customers achieve their desired business results and made massive improvements to the user (reward recipient) experience. Additionally, we've solved some big problems ranging from digital supply chain to fraud detection and prevention that are vital to the long-term, sustained success of our business and the industry," continues Leeds. "As we continue to scale, expand into relevant adjacent payment industry verticals, and build larger product and engineering teams, we need a very special leader to help us achieve big goals. When the product team, the leadership team, and our board met Sheila, we knew instantly that she would be an incredible addition to the team and she has been. I could not be more thrilled or more confident for our future success with Sheila on our team. It's also incredible to note that, as we celebrate Women's History Month 2022, the leadership team at Tango Card now has more women than men," concludes Leeds.

"At a time when businesses are increasingly seeking easy, proven ways to reward employees and incentivize customers, it's no surprise that Tango Card's platform has experienced explosive growth and attracted the loyalty of large and small businesses," said Sheila Bijoor. "Tango Card's unwavering focus on product innovation and customer obsession has undoubtedly propelled this success, and will be key to furthering its leadership in the digital rewards and incentives industry. I'm humbled by the opportunity to join this talented leadership team and help accelerate Tango Card's next phase of growth."

