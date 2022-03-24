Ellipsis Health Announces the Addition of Rita Johnson-Mills to its Board of Directors

Highly Experienced Healthcare Executive is Company's first independent director

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellipsis Health has added Rita Johnson-Mills as the first independent member of its Board of Directors. With deep expertise across all facets of healthcare, Johnson-Mills has a combined 30 years of federal, state and private industry experience.

Ellipsis Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ellipsis Health) (PRNewswire)

I look forward to working with the team as they work tirelessly to give voice to a new standard in mental healthcare.

"We are delighted to welcome Rita to our board of directors. Rita's leadership and experience in healthcare, strategy and governance will make her an invaluable addition to our Board as we enter our next phase of growth," said Mainul Mondal, Founder and CEO, Ellipsis Health.

"Ellipsis Health uses its state-of-the-art technology and the patient's voice to deliver a powerful tool that can help care teams identify, measure and monitor levels of stress, anxiety and depression, at scale," said Rita Johnson-Mills. "I look forward to working with Mainul and the rest of the leadership team as they work tirelessly to give voice to a new standard in mental healthcare, an opportunity that is important to me personally and professionally."

Rita Johnson-Mills currently serves as an Independent Board Director for Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD) and Quest Analytics LLC. Previously, Johnson-Mills spent almost eleven years in progressive leadership positions with UnitedHealthcare, including CEO of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Tennessee. In addition, she was CEO of Managed Health Services and Buckeye Community Health Plan, both wholly-owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation and led the operational turnaround of each health plan. Johnson-Mills possesses a strong regulatory background and spent 10 years in progressively expansive leadership roles in the State of Ohio, last of which was Chief, Bureau of Medical Assistance and almost two years with Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS), where she served as Director Medicaid Managed Care for the country.

Johnson-Mills has achieved numerous professional awards, accolades and appointments, including 2019 NACD Governance Fellow, Women Inc. Magazine 2019 Most Influential Corporate Director, 2017 Nashville Business Journal Most Admired CEO award honoree and has been featured in many publications and news outlets.

About Ellipsis Health

Ellipsis Health was founded with the belief that a person's mental health should have the same priority as one's physical health. The company saw an opportunity to connect the dots between the two - giving voice to a new standard of mental health care. By harnessing the unique power of the human voice as a biomarker for mental wellbeing, along with machine learning and AI, Ellipsis Health has established the first vital sign for mental health. Its technology identifies, measures, and monitors the severity of stress, anxiety, and depression at scale by analyzing a short sample of natural speech to create an objective and scalable clinical decision support tool. Through partnerships with providers, payers, employers and digital health companies, Ellipsis Health is working to positively impact the quality of care, shorten the time to diagnosis, drive workflow efficiencies, reduce costs and improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit https://www.ellipsishealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ellipsis Health