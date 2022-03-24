DouxMatok Announces Its Incredo Sugar is Now Available in PANGAIA® HEALTH Super Super Bars

Innovative Sugar Reduction Solution Incredo® Sugar Empowers New Line of PANGAIA Superfoods™

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DouxMatok (Israel/USA), a global food tech company pioneering sugar reduction with its unique sugar reduction solution Incredo® Sugar , today announces it is available in PANGAIA Superfoods™. PANGAIA®, the materials science company on a mission to build an earth positive business, recently launched PANGAIA® Health which expands the brand portfolio into a new lifestyle division that introduced its first product category, PANGAIA® Superfoods™. PANGAIA® sought out Incredo Sugar given its unique offering as an innovative, non-GMO, clean label solution, complementing PANGAIA's efforts to provide products that bring breakthrough science and innovation to everyday products.

Incredo® Sugar is the flagship product of DouxMatok, a global food-tech company pioneering the development of efficient nutrition and flavor technologies and enabling tastier and healthier consumption of foods. Incredo® Sugar is a first-of-its-kind, sugar-based sugar reduction solution that improves the efficiency of sugar delivery to the sweet taste receptors and enhances the perception of sweetness enabling substantial sugar reduction without compromising taste, mouthfeel, or texture. (PRNewsfoto/DouxMatok) (PRNewswire)

PANGAIA® Superfoods™ will offer a range of superfood products that balance science and nature while championing human and planetary health with Incredo® Sugar being one of the first ingredients to be implemented in the PANGAIA® Superfoods™ products. Incredo® Sugar's innovative sugar reduction solution empowers PANGAIA's new line of Super Super Bars, which offer better-for-you, on-the-go bars that are made with functional and innovative ingredients, delivering a great-tasting bar with no compromise to nutrition.

"We're thrilled to work with PANGAIA® to bring functional wellness bars to consumers, and we share in the company's passion of redefining the future of food," said DouxMatok's Chief Executive Officer, Ari Melamud. "Our ambitious vision at DouxMatok is centered around advancing the food revolution by continuing to empower products that are both tasty and nutritious. This collaborative effort marks an exciting step in that journey."

Incredo® Sugar achieves the same level of sweetness with substantially less sugar with no compromise to taste, texture, or sweetness, delivering a first-of-its kind, functional wellness offering with significantly less sugar than other bars on the market. The first bar in the portfolio, the Prickly Pear + Goji Berry Super Super Bar, is a plant-based, superfood bar made with sweet prickly pear, goji berries, sprouted red quinoa and coconut. The 50g bar is high-fiber, gluten-free, and nutrient dense. The Super Super Bar is also made using Italy-based ingredient pioneer Hi-Food's Meltec®, which when utilized alongside Incredo® Sugar, allows sweetness and other sugar functionalities to be maintained while avoiding the aftertastes often associated with sugar substitute bulking solutions.

"PANGAIA is thrilled to expand into the category of superfoods, and continue its mission of building an earth positive business," shares Ira Laufer, the CEO of PANGAIA HEALTH. "We are driven by a vision of 'hi-tech naturalism' across our products, we look to bring the brilliance of nature complimented with today's food science to create solutions that promote health - for us and our planet. As PANGAIA launches into this new category, we are focused on eliminating many of the most damaging aspects of the food industry to help our community harness the abundance of nature and convert it into tangible and effective wellness solutions."

The first Super Super Bar will be available online only at www.pangaia.com beginning March 24, 2022, with additional flavors expected to be launched this year.

To learn more about DouxMatok and Incredo® Sugar, please visit douxmatok.com or incredosugar.com , or follow along on LinkedIn .

About Incredo® Sugar

Recognized as a special mention in the 'Best Inventions of 2020' by TIME, Incredo® Sugar is the flagship product of DouxMatok , a global food-tech company pioneering the development of efficient nutrition and flavor technologies and enabling tastier and healthier consumption of foods. Incredo® Sugar is a first-of-its-kind, sugar-based sugar reduction solution that improves the efficiency of sugar delivery to the sweet taste receptors and enhances the perception of sweetness enabling substantial sugar reduction without compromising taste, mouthfeel, or texture. Based on real cane sugar, this breakthrough, patented sugar reduction solution enables food manufacturers to develop delicious, better-for-you formulations that deliver great taste experiences and enhance nutritional values of sweet food products while reducing sugar. In April 2021, DouxMatok launched its first product, limited edition Incredo Spreads in two flavors via shop.incredosugar.com . For more information, please visit incredosugar.com , or follow along on Facebook and Instagram . For more information about DouxMatok, please visit douxmatok.com , or follow along on LinkedIn .

About PANGAIA®

PANGAIA is a materials science company on a mission to save our environment. We are a global collective of one heart and many hands — scientists, technologists, designers — creating essential products from innovative tech and bio-engineered materials.

PANGAIA® Superfoods™ introduces you to the greatest inventor of all time, Nature, who puts the medicine in your food.

