Cohen & Steers Partners With Girls Who Invest

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS), announced today that it has established a partnership with Girls Who Invest, a non-profit organization whose mission is to transform the investment management industry by attracting and advancing women investors, changemakers and leaders. As part of the partnership, Cohen & Steers' investment department will host a Girls Who Invest Scholar during the firm's 2022 summer associate program.

Jon Cheigh, Chief Investment Officer, said:

Cohen & Steers is committed to expanding diversity and inclusion within our company and the investment management industry. We believe each person's background and life experiences bring valuable perspectives that result in our ability to make better investment decisions for our clients. We also believe that investment management presents a wonderful and unique career path for young women. We are proud to partner with Girls Who Invest and help develop the next generation of leaders.

Girls Who Invest aims to inspire and support young women to become the leaders of the future through education, mentorship, internships and supportive community that provide exposure and insight into career opportunities within the investment management industry.

Katherine Jollon Colsher, President and Chief Executive Officer of Girls Who Invest, said:

We are thrilled to have Cohen & Steers as a partner as we prepare for our largest class of Summer Intensive Program scholars yet. This partnership will be instrumental in providing our scholars with real-world front-line investing experience and will allow us to continue expanding our efforts to bring new voices to the investment management industry.

Girls Who Invest is hosting its seventh Summer Intensive Program and is welcoming over 200 scholars to this year's class. These scholars will join more than 1,400 Girls Who Invest graduates. This year's diverse class includes scholars from many different backgrounds and more than 75 distinct colleges and universities, of which over 30% percent are public.

Cohen & Steers is dedicated to maintaining and enhancing its culture of diversity and inclusion. In 2021, Cohen & Steers hired more than 60 people, 67% of whom represented diverse groups, with 41% women and 38% members of a racial minority.

About Girls Who Invest. Girls Who Invest is a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing gender diversity and inclusion in investment management with a focus on growing the pipeline of women in frontline investing positions. They accomplish this through education, mentoring, internships, and a supportive community. The organization's flagship summer program enables college students to explore investment management careers through four weeks of free educational training with top university professors followed by a six-week paid internship at one of more than 100 leading investment management firms in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. Scholars can also apply for Girls Who Invest's fully subsidized, self-directed Online Intensive Program.

In addition, all scholars receive support and career guidance from a community of partners, mentors, and graduates. Girls Who Invest's vision is for 30 percent of the world's investable capital to be managed by women by 2030. For more information, visit www.girlswhoinvest.org.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

