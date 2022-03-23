Vial welcomes Dr. Joseph Tauber to the team as Head of Ophthalmology Research

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vial Ophthalmology network has announced Dr. Joseph Tauber as their Head of Ophthalmology Research. Dr. Tauber is an internationally recognized authority in Ophthalmology and specializes in anterior segment surgery, corneal transplantation, and the treatment of corneal and external diseases. Dr. Tauber has been in the field for 32+ years, and is the Founder and CEO of Tauber Eye Center in Kansas City, MO.

The Vial Ophthalmology network officially launched in early 2022 with the mission of creating a network of top investigators enabled by Vial's central services. In this role, Dr. Tauber will help grow Vial's Ophthalmology site network, while also lending his expertise to the Vial team as they create best practices around patient recruiting, training, and more.

Dr. Tauber stated, "I couldn't be more enthusiastic about joining Vial. The rapidly growing team brings high energy, the most advanced IT capabilities available to accelerate database mining, patient recruitment, and marketing to bring studies to the attention of our existing patients and those outside of our practice. Vial has professionalized much of what took me decades to become good at on the way to build my clinical research program. Sharing this expertise with other excellent researchers and making them even better will change ophthalmic research dramatically. I am all in!"

A board-certified ophthalmologist, Dr. Tauber received his doctorate from Harvard Medical School, his training in internal medicine at Beth Israel Hospital and in ophthalmology at Tufts-New England Medical Center, all located in Boston, MA. Dr. Tauber enhanced his medical education with two years of ocular immunology and corneal and external disease fellowship training at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary.

Throughout his career, Dr. Tauber has been avidly involved in research. He has been a principal investigator in 150+ research studies of high-risk corneal transplantation, inflammation and allergic eye diseases, corneal infectious diseases and numerous studies related to dry eye syndrome, including investigator-initiated trials. Dr. Tauber has been centrally involved in virtually every significant dry eye development project during the past 25 years, including all of those approved by the FDA to treat dry eye.

Dr. Tauber's scientific and clinical background are the basis for his knowledge in strategic clinical development, competitive landscape analysis, new drug applications, product launch, and life cycle management for ophthalmic drugs and devices in the areas of inflammatory, immunologic, and ocular surface diseases.

