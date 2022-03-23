United Way Worldwide Receives $25 Million Donation from MacKenzie Scott

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Way Worldwide (UWW) today announced that it has received a $25 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The unrestricted gift will support UWW efforts to combat poverty, reduce educational inequality, and boost access to healthcare in the United States and more than 41 countries worldwide. It comes as new CEO Angela Williams charts a bold path for America's oldest and largest charitable organization.

"This is a transformative time for United Way Worldwide and our 1,100 members," said Angela Williams, President and CEO. "This gift is a testament to the strength of our network and our enduring impact across the globe. It will make an enormous difference in the lives of the people we serve, and I am grateful to Ms. Scott for her belief in us – and in our vision for the future - as we fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community."

"United Way Worldwide is working overtime to meet the needs of our neighbors in communities around the world, from responding to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine to picking up the pieces from the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Juliette M. Tuakli, outgoing Chair of United Way Worldwide Board of Trustees. "We're deeply grateful for Ms. Scott's generous support, which will go directly towards building resilient, equitable communities here and abroad."

"Angela has been at the helm of United Way for less than six months, and this investment is a living example of how her leadership is helping us chart a bright future for the organization," said Marc Bitzer, incoming Chair of United Way Worldwide Board of Trustees. "Ms. Scott's donation is an affirmation of the strength of our team, the power of our network, and the importance of our work – now more than ever before."

Angela Williams was appointed CEO in October 2021 and is the first Black woman to lead United Way Worldwide. In her prior role serving as CEO of Easterseals, she helped secure a transformative donation from MacKenzie Scott in 2020. Ms. Scott's gift to United Way Worldwide builds on her previous donation to multiple local United Way affiliates in December 2020.

About United Way

United Way fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community. With global reach and local impact, we're making life better for 48 million people annually. United Way is the world's largest privately funded nonprofit, working in 95% of U.S. communities and 41 countries and territories. That's why we're the mission of choice for 1.5 million volunteers, 6.8 million donors and 45,000 corporate partners. In the wake of COVID-19, we're helping people stay in their homes, stock their pantries, and protect their lives and livelihoods. And we're working to build resilient, equitable communities. Learn more at UnitedWay.org. Follow us: @United Way and #LiveUnited.

