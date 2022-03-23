Union Pacific Announces Largest-Ever Disaster Relief Donation to Support Ukrainian Humanitarian Relief

OMAHA, Neb., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Union Pacific is making its largest-ever corporate disaster relief donation of $500,000 to support humanitarian relief in Ukraine. Giving will be split evenly between the American Red Cross and Save the Children and comes after an overwhelming showing of employee generosity.

Earlier this month, Union Pacific announced a 2:1 match for employees donating to six organizations providing direct support for the Ukrainian people:

Salvation Army

American Red Cross

UNICEF

Global Giving Foundation

Doctors Without Borders

Save the Children

To date, Union Pacific employees have driven nearly $50,000 in matching donations from the company.

"Our hearts are with the Ukrainian people who did nothing to provoke this attack and whose lives are irrevocably changed," said Chairman Lance Fritz. "Our employees' charitable donations clearly demonstrate they're taking a stand with the Ukrainian people, and we're proud to let their generosity guide our corporate contribution to two of many worthy organizations providing immediate aid."

Union Pacific's 2:1 employee match for humanitarian relief is unlimited and will not count toward the company's annual match limit.

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com .

