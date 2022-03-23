Bright Pattern, leading provider of AI-powered omnichannel cloud contact center for innovative companies, deployed to personalize customer experience for two national wireless telecommunications companies in the U.S.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern, a leading provider of AI-powered cloud contact center software, was chosen by two large US national telecommunications companies to power high quality customer interactions across channels. Bright Pattern was selected due to the platform's enterprise scalability and reliability coupled with the fastest deployment time and ease-of-use in the industry. These companies serve hundreds of millions of customers everyday.

Two Leading North American Wireless Service Providers Choose Bright Pattern (PRNewswire)

To now be selected by two major telco providers has been part of a record-setting year in customer acquisition.

With the continued rise of mobile smartphone adoption and the greater need for wireless connectivity in people's lives, as well as the recent widespread adoption of 5G, the telecommunications and wireless service industry needs to adapt to new forms of communication with customers on a greater variety of channels while continuing to build strong customer relationships. The telecommunications and wireless service industry is also heavily driven by numbers and metrics, with many companies focused on reducing churn while increasing ARPU. To do this, companies need to focus on upsell opportunities while building strong customer relationships through great customer service.

Bright Pattern's contact center software is the perfect platform for providing excellent customer experiences while presenting upsell opportunities to customers. Bright Pattern has helped many regional telecommunications providers improve their growth and boost their ability to respond to the customer's changing needs and has now been deployed by two national wireless service providers.

"Bright Pattern has been selected by mid-size and large enterprise companies in every industry. To now be selected by two major telco providers has been part of a record-setting year in customer acquisition. This affirms our strategy to be the most powerful enterprise contact center platform with industry-leading ease of use and speed of deployment," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "We were excited to work with one of our top partners in this deployment to help these companies improve their customer experience and drive more business."

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to power their customer experience because of its easy-to-use yet powerful omnichannel platform, offering traditional channels and emerging channels like Facebook Messenger, in-app customer support, enterprise functionality, and cloud-first architecture. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a Market Challenger , by Omdia for best platform functionality , by Frost & Sullivan as a top-performing vendor, and as a leader by Gartner and G2 Crowd as a CCaaS leader.

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software and service management solutions for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. To make customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management . The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries.

Bright Pattern Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bright Pattern) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bright Pattern