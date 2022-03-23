SUBARU OF AMERICA FACILITATES MORE THAN 36,000 SHELTER PET ADOPTIONS DURING SUBARU LOVES PETS MONTH IN 2021

CAMDEN, N.J., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced that in conjunction with hundreds of Subaru retailers and partner shelters across the country, the automaker successfully helped more than 36,000 shelter pets find loving new homes during Subaru Loves Pets month in October 2021. Nearly 60,000 shelter animals have been adopted in the two years since the Subaru Loves Pets adoption campaign began.

"The Subaru community has shown time and time again just how passionate they are about helping pets and their support for shelter pets in their local community this past Subaru Loves Pets month was overwhelming," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "We thank our Subaru retailers, partner shelters and all those who adopted a new pet this year for showing love to animals in need."

Each October, Subaru hosts a nationwide campaign aimed at helping shelter pets find loving homes, and in 2021, more than 600 Subaru retailers held in-person or virtual adoption events throughout the month of October. Subaru retailers also donated nearly $1.64 million to local animal shelters in their communities.

As part of the 2021 Subaru Loves Pets campaign, the automaker championed hard-to-adopt shelter dogs – including dogs with special needs, specifically senior dogs, amputees, visually and hearing-impaired dogs, and dogs with congenital disabilities and physical challenges.

To date, Subaru has supported the rescue and adoption of nearly 350,000 animals nationwide. For more information about Subaru Loves Pets, please visit www.subaru.com/pets and follow #SubaruLovesPets on social media.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

