Luxe Studio City Medical Spa and Beauty Lounge, Arpèl Med Spa, Signs with EKC PR

The ultimate med spa experience uses medical staff and advanced aesthetic technology, but in a luxury setting.

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Public Relations, Marketing, and Branding firm, EKC PR , has signed Arpèl Med Spa & Beauty Boutique to its roster of clientele.

Providing a lavish oasis escape, Arpèl Med Spa is a one-stop shop in Studio City for all things wellness and beauty related.

The female-owned business was founded by Armenian sisters, Dr. Helen Lusikyan & Arpi Lusikyan, who opened Arpèl last year during the pandemic. With a fervent passion to leave a positive footprint and make an impact in the beauty industry, their spa prides itself on a full qualified medical staff and innovative technology, ensuring a clean and inviting environment to relax the mind, body, and soul.

Coming from a medical background, Dr. Helen Lusikyan says, "I work with many people who unfortunately struggle with self-confidence. After establishing Arpèl Med Spa with my sister, I've come to realize that a little enhancement to a person's natural beauty contributes toward them having a higher level of belief in themself."

"Having personally dealt with self-image issues, I want to help men and women feel even more confident in their own skin," says Arpi Lusikyan. "At Arpèl Med Spa we will enhance your natural beauty and help you feeling your very best."

The enormous array of services offered at Arpèl Med Spa includes top of the line procedures and products from world-class FDA approved machines, including:

Vivace® : Which combines radiofrequency and microneedling to provide superior results in alleviating facial wrinkles, fine lines, and tightening the face and neck. : Which combines radiofrequency and microneedling to provide superior results in alleviating facial wrinkles, fine lines, and tightening the face and neck.

VelaShape® : A non-invasive body contouring treatment for cellulite reduction. : A non-invasive body contouring treatment for cellulite reduction.

Candela Gentle Max Pro : An industry leading laser hair removal device. : An industry leading laser hair removal device.

Pellevé® : A full body radio frequency solution that effectively treats the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. : A full body radio frequency solution that effectively treats the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Other traditional services offered at Arpèl include: Botox®, Juvéderm®, liquid nose jobs, laser hair removal, skin treatments, facials, lash, brow and wax treatments, various spa baths (including a luxurious Egyptian bath), and so much more!

Ultimately, the goal of Arpèl Med Spa is to transform lives through non-invasive, natural-enhancement procedures, leaving clients feeling calm and refreshed.

Arpèl Med Spa & Beauty Boutique is located at 4338 Tujunga Ave., Studio City, CA 91604. For appointments, please call 818-927-4144.

