Immerss Introduces Live Video Shopping for Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Enables retailers to generate incremental revenue by creating an in-person shopping experience online

Live Video Commerce for Salesforce Commerce Cloud (PRNewswire)

DALLAS, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immerss, a pioneer in live video ecommerce, today unveiled Immerss "Shop Live" app for Salesforce Commerce Cloud. Immerss is a first-of-its-kind truly shoppable live video and chat platform that enables Salesforce retailers of all sizes to generate incremental revenue by creating an in-person virtual shopping experience while shopping online.

Online shoppers are connected to a sales associate via live shoppable video and guided through their purchase from product selection to check-out. Retailers using Immerss see a significant increase in revenue and customer engagement, measurable uplift in AOVs, and lower returns.

The Immerss platform offers one-to-one digital clienteling and one-to-many live online shopping similar to QVC. Immerss is a white label solution that is fully integrated into Salesforce Commerce. Key features include:

Live Chat & Video Co-Shopping enables merchants to shop face-to-face with online customers and provide an elevated level of service with no downloads required for the customer. This virtual in-store experience dramatically increases revenue, improves the customer's journey, and provides merchants with the right tool to bring online and offline shopping into a singular experience.

Outbound Clienteling enables merchants to contact their customers via SMS messaging, share products, and schedule 1-to-1 calls.

Live shopping QVC style is the most effective way to reach the masses with a singular effort. Immerss enables merchants to utilize the power of social platforms while having full control over their data.

Data tracking and reporting are key differentiators. All activities performed by brand associates are tracked for commission and performance, enabling merchants to hire and retain a stronger workforce.

"What's missing from eCommerce is a human-to-human interaction," said Arthur Veytsman, co-founder and CEO at Immerss. "Live video commerce is rapidly emerging and redefining how brands and retailers interact with their customers to provide an elevated online shopping experience."

Immerss Shop Live for Salesforce is currently in beta and is expected to be generally available in the coming months.

About Immerss

Immerss is redefining the online shopping experience. Leveraging e-commerce, video, chat, and live streaming, Immerss is helping merchants create an in-person virtual shopping experience that consumers want while shopping online. Immerss is used by leading retailers such as Lucchese, Radley London, and Ylang 23. The Company is based in Dallas, Texas. Learn more at http://www.immerss.live .

For media inquiries:

Lisa Allocca

Red Javelin Communications

978.340.2370

lisa@redjavelin.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Immerss