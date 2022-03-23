Clint Carnell Named CEO of InBrace

To Accelerate Growth of Pioneering Orthodontic Solution

IRVINE, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InBrace, the orthodontic company behind the novel Smartwire® technology, announced today that Clint Carnell will join as Chief Executive Officer to lead InBrace through the next growth phase. InBrace, one of the fastest growing companies in the $40 billion orthodontics market, is accelerating growth with the recent launch of the Company's Generation-2 Smartwire, sales force expansion, and the launch of InStudio training and experience centers throughout North America.

Clint Carnell, CEO of InBrace (PRNewswire)

"I'm excited to bring the InBrace Smartwire technology to market, giving orthodontists and patients more options."

"I'm excited to bring the InBrace Smartwire technology to market, giving orthodontists and patients more options for teeth straightening," said Clint Carnell, CEO of InBrace. "InBrace believes you shouldn't have to look worse before looking better and our Smile Now Smartwire addresses a significant unmet need clinically and aesthetically."

"As a board member for the last two years, I've been impressed with the quality of investors, the InBrace team, and the commitment to disrupting orthodontics with a revolutionary technology," noted Carnell. "I'm looking forward to continuing to work with Dr. John Pham, both in his role as a board director, and as he transitions into his new role of Chief Medical Officer. John's new role will allow him to work more closely with our providers and drive the expansion of our InStudio experience centers to help speed up InBrace adoption."

"Clint and I have worked closely during his time as a board member," said Dr. Pham, co-founder of InBrace. "Clint's commercial and public company experience are additive to our mission and are complementary to my expertise. This fits with my vision to elevate the orthodontic experience and I'm thrilled for what this transition allows InBrace to accomplish."

"Members of the board and I have known Clint for years and watched his success in the health & aesthetic space with HydraFacial, Solta Medical and OrangeTwist," said Joe Siletto, Chairman of the Board from Vivo Capital. "We are excited for Clint to bring his experience and passion to lead the next phase of InBrace growth."

InBrace recently raised over $100MM in its Series D financing from funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Endeavour Vision, Farallon Capital Management, Marshall Wace LLP, MVM Partners, Novo Holdings, RTW Investments, LP., Soleus Capital, venBio and Vivo Capital.

About InBrace

InBrace was invented and founded by Drs. John Pham and Hongsheng Tong who set out to find a healthier and more efficient teeth straightening system to treat children with severe cleft lip and palate, which led them to partner with USC and Children's Hospital Los Angeles. InBrace filed the first application patent of its extensive patent portfolio in 2012.

InBrace is revolutionizing teeth straightening with a personalized Smartwire® that is designed using each patient's unique toothprint. The set it and forget it technology puts the orthodontic experience on autopilot; with treatment that's completely hidden from the world and which requires less work for patients and clinicians. Designed for you. Made for real life. InBrace is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Clint Carnell

Clint Carnell is a visionary leader, category creator and serial entrepreneur having led, founded and taken public multiple companies in consumer healthcare. Most recently, Clint led BeautyHealth and its flagship brand HydraFacial (Nasdaq: SKIN) from a $175 million dollar acquisition in 2016 under private equity ownership to a public company with a $4.5 billion dollar market cap growing revenues 5x over 5 years. He is the co-founder and chairman of OrangeTwist, a leading health + wellness lifestyle brand with 15 locations across the US providing medical aesthetic services. Previously, Clint was the COO for Solta Medical from 2005-2011 taking the company public in 2006 developing the global brands Thermage, Fraxel and Clear + Brilliant. During the early 2000's, Clint founded and sold Charleston Renal Care to Davita and led Bausch & Lomb's US Surgical business from 2000-2005 during the development of LASIK. He is a Duke University graduate where he was an all ACC soccer standout and a member of the US Olympic Soccer Qualifying Team.

For more information visit InBrace.com, LinkedIn, Instagram, or Facebook.

Media Contact: EvolveMKD, inbrace@evolvemkd.com

InBrace Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InBrace