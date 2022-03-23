Bright Talent Releases Rapid Change Management Playbook and Webinar Series to Help Companies Advance HR Practices

New free HR planning tools, resources and best practices help companies of all sizes adapt quickly and build resilience in an ever-changing health, safety and employee experience landscape.

TUSTIN, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Talent, Inc., a strategic HR consultancy helping business leaders solve their most vexing people challenges, today released the Rapid Change Management Playbook – a set of ready-to-use tools and strategies to help employers advance their HR practices to become more agile and resilient in the face of rapidly changing workplace needs. The playbook will be further supported by a new webinar series that will feature experts in rapid change management and provide specific examples. The first webinar is April 8 at 9:00am PDT discussing environmental health and safety best practices for workplaces at this stage of the pandemic.

Bright Talent, Inc. is a human resources consultancy focused on helping HR teams and business leaders solve people challenges. (PRNewswire)

Bright Talent's free HR planning tools, resources and best practices help companies adapt quickly and build resilience.

"Change is hard on any normal day, and for the past two years the pandemic has called on HR teams to adapt and re-adapt their practices to accommodate chaotic workplace and workforce needs," said Brenan German, founder and president of Bright Talent. "In the spirit of continuous improvement, we've designed these resources to help companies evolve their HR practices to be better prepared and able to cope with rapid changes in the future."

While there's no "one size fits all" for every project and situation, there are a number of tried-and-true best practices that help organizations enact change more quickly and effectively. The Bright Talent Rapid Change Management Playbook is designed to provide the essentials for managing any rapid change initiative looking at five key areas:

Objective: Key questions to help organizations develop clear objectives.

Team: How to put together the right team to manage an effective change initiative

Plan: A clear project plan methodology to keep initiatives moving forward successfully

Communications: Essential elements to include when communicating about change

Training: Strategies for rolling out successful training to support change

The playbook comes with free Excel templates and built-out sample plans for managing a change initiative for pandemic return-to-work.

To download the free playbook and pre-register for the webinar series, visit: BrightTalent.com/change-management.

About Bright Talent

Bright Talent, Inc. is a human resources consultancy focused on helping HR teams and business leaders solve people challenges.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bright Talent, Inc.