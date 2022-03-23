The Bradford Exchange Mint announces the Stand With Ukraine Proof Coin, WITH 100% OF NET PROCEEDS TO BE DONATED TO UKRAINIAN HUMANITARIAN RELIEF EFFORTS

NILES, Ill., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The proud Ukrainian people have created an unforgettable legacy, reflecting a spirit of courage, peace, and unity despite the challenges of each new day. To stand in solidarity with their indomitable spirit and help raise funds for their relief, The Bradford Exchange Mint announces The Stand With Ukraine Proof Coin. This exclusive Proof medallion supports Ukraine's heroic efforts with 100% of the net proceeds from the sale of this Proof coin to be donated to the Save the Children - Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund.

STAND WITH UKRAINE ! The Bradford Exchange Mint will donate 100% of ALL net proceeds to Save the Children - UCRF

The Bradford Exchange Mint's Chief Numismatist, Walter J. Kole, remarks, "this coin celebrates Ukraine's proud history, values, and offers a tangible expression of hope and support. Benefitting the respected Save the Children - Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, your purchase can truly make a difference."

Available exclusively from The Bradford Exchange Mint, this special Proof condition commemorative is richly plated in 99.9% silver.

The hues of Ukraine's flag fly across the front, showcasing an image of the Statue of Liberty, the word "UNITY" and "E PLURIBUS UNUM" (Latin for "Out of Many, One").

The coin's reverse depicts the Statue of Berehynia in Kyiv, Ukraine , plus words of support "SLAVA UKRAINI" ("Glory to Ukraine ") and "HEROYAM SLAVA" ("Glory to the Heroes")

Measuring 1-1/2" (3.8 cm) in diameter, your coin arrives in a crystal-clear capsule for enduring protection.

Includes a certificate guaranteeing 100% of the net proceeds from the sale of this coin will

be donated to the Ukrainian humanitarian relief efforts

Specially priced at $39.99 , with a shipping and service charge of just $0.01 , this fine collectible is not legal tender

and bears no monetary face value.

ABOUT THE BRADFORD EXCHANGE MINT: a division of The Bradford Exchange, The Bradford Exchange Mint is a trusted resource for genuine coins of enduring value worldwide. Partnering with some of the world's most acclaimed numismatic artists and world mints, The Bradford Exchange Mint creates original minted designs, timely tribute Proofs, and offers exclusive curated collections of authentic U.S. coins. To acquire this special commemorative please visit: www.bradfordexchange.com/standwithukraine and explore more at Facebook: @BradfordExchangeMint

