Uptake Appoints Linda Bartman as President

CHICAGO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptake , a leader in industrial intelligence software-as-a-service (SaaS), announced today the appointment of its Chief Operating Officer, Linda Bartman, to the role of President. She will continue to report directly to Chief Executive Officer Kayne Grau. As President, Bartman will be responsible for operations and the growth of the organization to meet increased customer demand.

"For over fifteen years, Linda has led and provided strategic oversight for technology organizations to scale," said Kayne Grau, CEO, Uptake. "Linda's transition into the President role is a natural extension of her leadership, expertise, and commitment to serving our customers. I am excited to have Linda continue to drive our expansion in line with the growing need for industrial intelligence."

Earlier in her career, Bartman served as Chief Marketing Officer and COO at Trunk Club after it was acquired by Nordstrom — improving the subsidiary's growth, profitability, and customer satisfaction. Prior to Trunk Club, Bartman held various senior executive roles at Cars.com and CDK Global. In both companies, Bartman was critical to the expansion of the product's core value through the integration of business intelligence and increasing operating efficiency, customer retention, and market share.

Since Bartman was named COO in January 2021 , Uptake has widened its customer base in the asset-intensive industries. The company has transitioned from an Industrial AI platform to a subscription software business with offerings in unified data management, asset performance management, and advanced industrial analytics. Uptake Fleet – which provides on-highway vehicles with predictive analytics to improve uptime – has scaled to enterprise fleets including PepsiCo and United Road. Uptake has also enabled process-intensive companies like Capital Power, BHE Renewables, and Ensign to leverage their data as intelligence to increase asset and system productivity, mitigate risk, and advance sustainability initiatives.

Additionally, Bartman has led Uptake to build out critical programs to enhance the employee experience while operating primarily in a remote environment, resulting in improved employee retention.

"I am honored to take on this opportunity as President. As we continue to build Uptake in support of our customers' needs, we are focused on accelerating the time to value that companies realize in making smarter decisions with industrial intelligence," shared Bartman. "Just as importantly, I am focused on ensuring that our employees are highly engaged as we partner with asset-intensive companies to build a more reliable, sustainable, and safer working world."

The announcement of Bartman's transition into the President role comes as Uptake recently announced that Uptake Fusion is supporting Microsoft Azure Data Explorer , greatly reducing data wrangling and accelerating the development of impactful analytics. Uptake also recently announced its partnership with TruckSuite , increasing vehicle uptime and reducing roadside breakdowns for small fleets and owner-operators.

Uptake provides industrial intelligence software-as-a-service (SaaS), translating data into smarter operations. Driven by unified data management and industrial data science, Uptake enables and delivers actionable insights that predict asset failure, advance ESG initiatives, mitigate catastrophic risk, optimize maintenance strategy, and protect operator safety. With 47 patents and recognition by Gartner, Verdantix, the World Economic Forum, CNBC, and Forbes, Uptake is based in Chicago, with an office in Mississauga, Ontario, and has a presence around the world. To stay up-to-date on what we're doing, visit us at www.uptake.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

