Sony Music Publishing Promotes Thomas Krottinger to VP, Creative

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sony Music Publishing announced the promotion of Thomas Krottinger to Vice President, Creative.

Photo credit - Kevin Fagan. (PRNewswire)

Based in the company's Los Angeles office, Krottinger is responsible for overseeing U.S./International songwriter relations and fostering collaboration across the company's global roster. He will also continue to support creative development and discovery initiatives.

During his time at the company, Krottinger has worked alongside top songwriters and producers such as BURNS, who recently co-wrote and produced "Rain On Me" by Lady Gaga; Plested, who co-wrote "Before You Go" by Lewis Capaldi; and Fran Hall, who recently co-wrote the viral hit "Fingers Crossed" by Lauren Spencer-Smith. He also helped sign Salem Ilese, known for her recent hit "Mad at Disney," as well as Elie Rizk, who co-wrote "Build a B**ch" and "Inferno" by Bella Poarch alongside Ilese.

Over the last two years, Krottinger has worked closely with global superstar Olivia Rodrigo, who signed with SMP last year. Rodrigo, who achieved chart-topping success with her debut album SOUR, is nominated for 7 GRAMMY awards including Best New Artist, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Krottinger said, "I am incredibly grateful for the leadership and mentorship of Jon Platt, Amanda Hill and Jennifer Knoepfle. SMP has continually evolved to better serve the needs of our songwriters and people, and I'm proud to take on this new role alongside such a talented team."

Amanda Hill, SVP Creative, Sony Music Publishing said, "Thomas has the unique ability to identify talent early and form meaningful creative relationships through hard work. I am so proud of him and his continued growth, and I look forward to working together as he takes on this new role."

Jennifer Knoepfle, SVP Creative, Sony Music Publishing said, "Thomas is a dynamic individual with a natural gift for cultivating relationships. Over the past couple years, his growth as an executive has been tremendous, and his promotion is well deserved."

Krottinger first joined the company in 2017 as Senior Manager of International A&R and was later promoted to Director of A&R. Prior to his time at Sony Music Publishing he worked at Prescription Songs, where he co-signed FRENSHIP and later became A&R Manager. He began his industry career at CAA in the music department.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sony Music Publishing