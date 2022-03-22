iQIYI Introduces Original Chinese Content to Spanish-Speaking Regions, Further Promoting Asian Content Worldwide

BEIJING, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced on Mar. 22 that iQIYI's original Chinese content (C-content) will be introduced to Spanish-speaking regions for the first time. Taking this opportunity, iQIYI aims to bring its high-quality original content to an even broader global audience.

iQIYI's suspense-themed Light On Theater and other original suspense dramas will be released with Spanish dubbing via 11 US, Latin American and Spanish TV channels in Spanish-speaking regions, including Toku, UltraFilm, Epic Network and Top Cine. Selected content includes Kidnapping Game, Crimson River, Sisyphus, The Long Night, Burning Ice, Meet Me @ 1006, Original Sin, The City of Chaos, and The Listener.

Especially with the increase in demand for modern dramas in the South Korea and Japan, iQIYI's original content has achieved continuous success across Asia. The company has released Love is Sweet via the TBS-operated CS channel on Mar. 28, making the show the first Chinese drama series to air on the TBS pay TV channel. In addition, iQIYI's original drama series Luoyang, which is part of the iQIYI Chinese Historic City Universe (iCHCU), is also scheduled to air on Japanese TV broadcaster WOWOW in May.

"iQIYI is dedicated to producing quality content that meets the diverse and ever-changing demands of our audience. Over the past few years, we are pleased to see the original series we released overseas generating much enthusiasm among local users," said Alice Leung, General Manager of International Distribution of iQIYI, adding that "Going forward, we will continue to introduce quality original C-content to the overseas market as we see a rising demand."

iQIYI's quality original content has so far been released across North America, Southeast Asia, Japan, South Korea, and other markets. In 2021 alone, more than 1,500 episodes of iQIYI C-content received the copyright to distribute overseas, including those from the Light On Theater, romance-themed Sweet On Theater, and more, making the total episodes of iQIYI C-content currently in overseas distribution over 5,000 and further cementing the company's position as one of the leading suppliers of C-content to global markets.

