First Magazine Style Visitors Guide Showcases the New City of Mesquite

MESQUITE, Texas, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesquite continues to grow its reputation with tourists from both inside and outside of Texas. The Mesquite Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) recently partnered with the State Office of Tourism to share the city's first magazine style Visitors Guide.

"We want to showcase the quality of life that is in Mesquite with the new Mesquite Visitors Guide to invite everyone to enjoy the city, declared the Official Rodeo Capital of Texas by the State Legislature. Not only do we offer Texas traditions of rodeo and BBQ at the Mesquite Championship Rodeo Arena, but a Hip Hop Rodeo, plus the International Miniature Bull Riding Championship with riders as young as 4 years old and coming from 8+ countries around the world," said the CVB Manager Jessica McClellan.

The new guide includes a community event calendar as well as a map for self-paced food tours so residents can get more involved in their community. Additionally, the map helps both visitors and residents alike to visualize how large the City of Mesquite is.

"We are in a unique position because our city has four major interstates that travel through it and our proximity being 15 minutes east of Downtown Dallas. That makes many of our attractions, events, and community very accessible. Our goal with this visitors guide is to appeal not only to the regional folks to make day and weekend road trips within the DFW metroplex, but also to those long-haul visitors that are either passing through or want to experience something new," said McClellan.

The printed guide is headed to distribution points throughout Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma, including Texas Welcome Centers throughout the state. The Mesquite Visitors Guide is free to the public and copies can be picked up at area hotels, City Hall or the CVB office, or download a printable copy or interactive flip book at VisitMesquiteTX.com/VisitorsGuide. For more information call the CVB at 972-204-4925.

The CVB assembles familiarization (fam) tours for writers in cooperation with lodging, restaurant, and attractions partners. These media visits give writers an opportunity to experience the city and to leave with story ideas. For more information, or to schedule a fam tour, call the CVB at 972-204-4928.

