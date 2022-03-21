Texas Health Fort Worth's Jane and John Justin Tower Set to Open April 2

Nine-story tower is largest construction project in Texas Health history

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth will open the Jane and John Justin Tower on April 2, 2022.

The opening caps a more than two-year-long, $300 million construction project that adds 400,000 square feet to the hospital. The nine-story tower, which includes 144 beds, 15 surgery suites, and new pre- and postoperative suites services, is the largest construction project in Texas Health history.

"Justin Tower reinforces Texas Health's long-standing commitment to the Fort Worth community," said Barclay Berdan, FACHE, CEO of Texas Health Resources and a former president of Texas Health Fort Worth. "What began as a small community hospital has evolved into a world-class medical center serving the 12th largest city in the U.S."

Justin Tower will increase surgical capacity by almost 30%, with dedicated neurosurgery and orthopedics operating suites. The surgical suites are twice the size of existing operating rooms (ORs) to accommodate modern robotic and imaging technology and are sized to accommodate even larger equipment in the future.

"Our service area includes 1.2 million people in four counties, and that's expected to grow by another 100,000 over the next five years," said Joseph DeLeon, president of Texas Health Fort Worth. "The larger, more modern facilities allow us to treat this growing population with specialty services, including trauma, neuroscience, heart and vascular, and many others."

In addition to the ORs, additional elements of Justin Tower were built with an eye to the future. All patient rooms are private and can be modified to provide varying levels of care, from general medical-surgical to critical care. Additional design elements include the use of natural light, patient-friendly way-finding, and indoor and outdoor spaces for visitors.

