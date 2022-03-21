InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Package Delivery System (FRO-836)

PITTSBURGH, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to protect packages and parcel deliveries from porch pirates," said an inventor, from Lemoore, Calif., "so I invented the PACK CAGE. My design ensures that delivered packages are safe and secure."

The invention provides a secure lock box for residential package deliveries. In doing so, it prevents delivered packages from being stolen by unauthorized persons. As a result, it enhances security and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and small businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FRO-836, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

