Bear Real Estate Advisors Represents Cypress West Partners in Acquisition of Las Vegas Medical Office Building Portfolio

LAS VEGAS, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bear Real Estate Advisors, a national investment services firm, announced today its representation of Cypress West Partners in the acquisition of a four-building, multi-tenant medical office building portfolio in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson, Nevada. Total sale price for the portfolio totaled $17.1 million.

"Medical office buildings are prized among real estate investors as they are historically among the most stable asset types," said Matt Bear, founder and chief executive officer of Bear Real Estate Advisors. "Wigwam Professional Center is ideally located in the densely populated and affluent Green Valley neighborhood of Greater Las Vegas, where demand for healthcare services continues to grow along with the population."

Built between 1998 and 2002, the portfolio totals approximately 50,000 square feet and is 100% leased. Located at 2500, 2510, 2625 and 2649 Wigwam Parkway, the portfolio is located in close proximity to Parkway Surgery Center and St. Rose Dominican Hospital, with convenient access to Interstate 215.

Chris Cumella, partner with Cypress West, added, "Acquiring the Wigwam Professional Center furthers our aspiration of being the premier medical investor in the Las Vegas Valley. This property fits our unique skill set of building relationships with the local medical practitioners and providing risk-adjusted return to our investors. We appreciate Bear's knowledge of our investment objectives, and for being a trusted source to help us reach our company's goals."

