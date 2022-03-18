John Little joins Logpoint as Chief Financial Officer

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and BOSTON, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Logpoint is announcing the appointment of John Little as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Reporting to LogPoint CEO Jesper Zerlang, Little will be responsible for all aspects of corporate finance with a particular focus on investor relations as Logpoint moves towards series C funding to further fuel its hypergrowth.

"We are excited to have John join the Logpoint team. He is an accomplished financial executive with deep experience in the cybersecurity and software industry. With his strong background in corporate finance, investor relations, and executive leadership, he brings a wealth of experience and proven performance to Logpoint as we continue to scale and invest in our future growth," says Logpoint CEO Jesper Zerlang.

John Little has over 30 years of international financial experience from Europe, the US, and the Middle East. He served as the CFO and Managing Director of NYSE-listed AVG Technologies, one of the largest global antivirus software companies. John has also worked in other roles in the technology and financial services sectors.

"I believe Logpoint is well-positioned to disrupt the SIEM market and change the way enterprises navigate the increasingly complex threat landscape. By converging foundational cybersecurity technologies such as SIEM and SOAR, and security for business-critical applications, Logpoint is providing a much needed holistic view on enterprise security", says John Little.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with offices across Europe, the USA, and Asia, Logpoint is a multinational, multicultural, inclusive cybersecurity company. Logpoint bolsters organizations in the fight against evolving threats by giving them a single source of truth — an intuitively designed platform with the powerful capabilities needed to ensure their safety.



Powered by machine learning and backed by an industry-leading support team, Logpoint's cybersecurity operations platform accelerates detection and response, allowing organizations to respond to tomorrow's threats.



