SLI ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 28, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Standard Lithium Ltd. Shareholders

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: May 19, 2020 to November 17, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 28, 2022

Standard Lithium Ltd. NEWS - SLI NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Standard Lithium Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the LiSTR Direct Lithium Extraction technology's extraction recovery efficiencies were overstated; (ii) accordingly, the Company's final product lithium recovery percentage at the Demonstration Plant would not be as high as the Company had represented to investors; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Standard Lithium you have until March 28, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

