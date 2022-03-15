Engiven Launches Cryptocurrency Ukraine Emergency Relief Fund

<legend role="h2">Donors can give crypto to make an immediate impact on humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine</legend>

SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Engiven, a leading cryptocurrency donation services company, announced the launch of its Ukraine Emergency Relief Fund through the Engiven Charitable Foundation (ECF). The Ukraine Emergency Relief Fund provides the ability for crypto donors to support Ukraine relief efforts to nonprofit organizations who are currently engaged in humanitarian relief work in Ukraine.

The ECF was established to provide a safe and effective way for donors to make crypto donations to registered nonprofits in the United States and NGOs abroad. The Ukraine Emergency Relief Fund is the ECF's first fund and focuses solely on providing lifesaving humanitarian assistance to those suffering in Ukraine.

The Ukraine Emergency Relief Fund currently supports United Help Ukraine, The Salvation Army, Samaritan's Purse, Unicef, Doctors Without Borders, Convoy of Hope, UNHCR, and World Vision. Additional nonprofit organizations may be added to the fund.

James Lawrence, CEO of Engiven shares, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the people of Ukraine in this difficult and tragic time. Engiven and its team are compelled to help support the nonprofit organizations that are directly impacting the lives of the Ukrainian people."

Crypto donations made to the fund and the nonprofits supported by the fund are immediately exchanged for fiat and given directly to the nonprofits. Donations made to the fund are divided equally. Crypto donations to support Ukraine can be made at https://platform.engiven.com/ukraine.

About Engiven

Founded in 2018, Engiven is a leading provider of cryptocurrency donation services to nonprofits and faith-based organizations. The Engiven platform provides a highly automated crypto giving solution that includes block chain monitoring, automatic exchanges, gift receipts, bank deposits, IRS tax form creation, custody options, and a full suite of developer APIs.

For more information about Engiven, visit https://engiven.com

