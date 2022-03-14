Thornburg Limited Term Income Fund Wins 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award

SANTA FE, N.M., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornburg Investment Management ("Thornburg"), a global investment firm that oversees $47 billion in assets1, today announced that Thornburg Limited Term Income Fund ("the Fund"), Class I (ticker: THIIX), is a Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards United States 2022 winner. The Fund is the best Short-Intermediate Investment-Grade Debt Fund over the ten-year period ending November 30, 2021, out of 30 funds, based on consistently strong risk-adjusted performance. This is the second year in a row the Fund has been recognized in this category.

"It is an honor to be recognized for this award in back-to-back years as it reinforces the consistent, long-term investment results we have delivered to our clients in this strategy for nearly three decades," said Jason Brady, president and CEO at Thornburg and co-portfolio manager of the Fund. "In a rising rate environment, we believe Limited Term Income provides a strong option for risk-adjusted fixed income returns for investors. Our investment philosophy, collaborative team structure and disciplined process, keeps our global fixed income platform on strategy."

The Fund is a flexible, actively managed core portfolio of high-quality U.S. dollar-denominated bonds. It is designed to balance risk with reward and look for the best opportunities and relative value available in a high-quality U.S. bond portfolio. The Fund, which has a 29-year track record and $10 billion in assets under management, seeks to deliver current income with lower relative volatility. In addition to Mr. Brady, Lon Erickson, CFA, and Jeff Klingelhofer, CFA, serve as co-portfolio managers of the Fund and are supported immeasurably by members of the global fixed income team, as well as the entire Thornburg investment team.

About Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

For more than 30 years, the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards reflect a truly independent and uncompromised assessment of performance in over 17 countries worldwide. Their legacy is underpinned by Refinitiv Lipper's acclaimed fund data and proprietary quantitative methodology.

About Thornburg

Thornburg is a global investment firm delivering on strategy for institutions, financial professionals and investors worldwide. The privately held firm, founded in 1982, is an active, high-conviction manager of fixed income, equities, multi-asset solutions and sustainable investments. With $47 billion1 in client assets as of February 28, 2022, the firm offers mutual funds, closed-end funds, institutional accounts, separate accounts for high-net-worth investors and UCITS funds for non-U.S. investors.

As an independent firm, Thornburg can take on a wide range of opportunities, explore ideas thoroughly and work across strategies to deliver consistent risk-adjusted outperformance over the long term. The firm attracts free-thinking professionals who are eager to pursue investment outcomes beyond the confines of popular wisdom. From nimble operational capabilities to principles and actions fitting of a global citizen, Thornburg's world-class investment platform and team are aligned on strategy to serve investors.

Thornburg's U.S. headquarters is in Santa Fe, New Mexico with offices in London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.thornburg.com or call (877) 215-1330.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Investments carry risks, including possible loss of principal. Portfolios investing in bonds have the same interest rate, inflation, and credit risks that are associated with the underlying bonds. The value of bonds will fluctuate relative to changes in interest rates, decreasing when interest rates rise. Unlike bonds, bond funds have ongoing fees and expenses. Investments in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) may bear additional risk. Investments in the Fund are not FDIC insured, nor are they bank deposits or guaranteed by a bank or any other entity.

Class I shares may not be available to all investors. Minimum investments for the I share class may be higher than those for other classes.

Before investing, carefully consider the Fund's investment goals, risks, charges, and expenses. For a prospectus or summary prospectus containing this and other information, contact your financial advisor or visit thornburg.com. Read them carefully before investing.

Thornburg mutual funds are distributed by Thornburg Securities Corporation.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. The fund did not win the award for other time periods. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, ©2022 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Used under license.

1 Includes $45 billion in assets under management and $2 billion in assets under advisement as of February 28, 2022.

