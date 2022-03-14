Show You Care
Sandvik AB Annual Report 2021

Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sandvik AB Annual Report 2021 is from today available at our website https://www.annualreport.sandvik/en/2021

The Annual Report has been printed in a limited edition and will be distributed to shareholders that have ordered the report. The Annual Report is available, and can be ordered, at home.sandvik/investors 

Stockholm, March 14, 2022

Sandvik AB

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 11:00 CET on March 14, 2022.

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008. 

