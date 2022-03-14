Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us

QuinStreet to Participate in Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow with Stephens, Inc.

Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago

FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries, today announced that management will participate in a virtual non-deal roadshow ("NDR") with Stephens, Inc. on Monday, March 21st and Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022.

The Company looks forward to discussing the details of its performance momentum, market opportunity, and business model with investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) is a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media, and is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.

Investor Contact:
Hayden Blair
(650) 578-7824
hblair@quinstreet.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quinstreet-to-participate-in-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-with-stephens-inc-301502099.html

SOURCE QuinStreet, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.