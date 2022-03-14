CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Affirm Holdings, Inc. Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 29, 2022

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Affirm Holdings, Inc. ("Affirm Holdings, Inc.") (NASDAQ: AFRM) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Affirm Holdings, Inc. securities on February 10, 2022 after the Company sent a Tweet concerning its Second Quarter 2022 financial results at approximately 1:15 p.m. EST.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc., contact us about potential recovery by using the link below.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/affirm-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=24599&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: According to the filed complaint, on February 10, 2022 at approximately 1:15 p.m., Affirm issued a Tweet from its official account in which the Company disclosed certain metrics from its second quarter 2022 financial results. The Tweet, which was published prior to the Company's planned release of its financial results, portrayed a highly successful quarter, which included an increase in revenue of 77%. This caused Affirm's share price to spike nearly 10% in intra-day trading. The Tweet was materially misleading, in that it omitted to disclose the full details of Affirm's second quarter financial results. Affirm deleted the Tweet and released its full second quarter financial results ahead of schedule. The full financial results were lackluster – with the Company posting a loss of $0.57 per share, compared with analyst expectations of $0.37 per share.

DEADLINE: April 29, 2022

Aggrieved Affirm Holdings, Inc. investors only have until April 29, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights.

