KIEHL'S LAUNCHES NEW FORMULA TO TARGET ALL FOUR ZONES OF THE EYE AREA: INTRODUCING SUPER MULTI-CORRECTIVE ANTI-AGING EYE CREAM

NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While everyone's skin and skin goals could be different, eye cream is an integral part of every anti-aging skincare routine. It may be tempting to use a swipe of everyday moisturizer to treat the skin around the eyes, but moisturizer alone may not be enough as an anti-aging treatment. While hydration is necessary, it will not deliver specialized eye skin care treatment to target visible signs of aging. Therefore, the eye area requires specific ingredients and delivery systems specially formulated for the delicate skin around the eye.

The eye region has four key zones; the brow bone, eyelid, outer corner and undereye – each of which show different visible signs of aging such as sagging, wrinkles, dryness, puffiness and dark circles. Unlike some eye creams that target just one of these eye zones and anti-aging concerns, Kiehl's has formulated an eye product to visibly address all four eye zones, delivering multiple anti-aging benefits for an all-around youthful, rejuvenated appearance. The newest extension of Kiehl's Super Multi Corrective collection, Super Multi Corrective Anti Aging Eye Cream, combines cutting-edge science and multi-action technology that visibly smooths, firms, de-puffs and brightens the eye area for a more lifted, youthful appearance.

In a clinical study, participants showed improvement in one or more of the age signs listed below:

100% of participants showed a visible anti-aging result

90% of participants agree the eyebrow area looks lifted

94% of participants agree the upper eyelid looks smoothed

89% of participants agree the outer corner crow's feet area looks more firm

80% of participants agree the under-eye puffiness looks reduced1

The multi-action cream texture features a trio of key ingredients to deliver multiple visible anti-aging benefits. Patented anti-aging molecule, ProxylaneGX, helps to improve the feel of skin's elasticity and visibly firms skin for a tighter, lifted appearance; botanical Bilberry Seed Extract, rich in omega fatty acids and antioxidants, helps to fortify the delicate skin around the eyes for a smoother appearance; and finally, peptides help to improve the look of firmness and reduces visible fine lines and crow's feet.

For those nights in need of extra self-care, indulge in a Multi-Zone Micro Workout, which has been specifically designed to complement the Kiehl's Super Multi Corrective Cream Eye Zone Treatment:

Step One: Visibly lift the brow bone area

Gently press and hold the brow bone for one to two seconds before using an upwards rolling motion.

Step Two: Visibly smooth the upper eyelid

Using your ring finger, tap the formula into eyelids, starting from the inner corner and working outwards towards the temple.

Step Three: Visibly firming the outer corners

Using gentle upwards motions, massage the outer corners and temples.

Step Four: Visibly reduce puffiness under the eye

Lightly tap the treatment into the under-eye area, starting from underneath the inner corner and making your way out.

Available March 14th at Kiehl's stores and Kiehls.com. 14 ml for $55.

1 Percent of panelists showing improvement in one or more of the age signs listed based on expert grading in a 12-week clinical study with 96 panelists.

