Uptycs Adds Advanced Detection Capabilities in XDR Solution To Bolster Protection for Remote Workforces New features make detection and triage easier for blue teams

WALTHAM, Mass., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptycs announced today it has added capabilities to their XDR solution to provide improved detection and triage of advanced attacks and APT threat actors. Now, security teams have access to comprehensive tooling to detect, remediate, and protect against advanced external attacks.

"Working from home has created unforeseen challenges for security teams worldwide," said Ganesh Pai, CEO, Uptycs. "The push to support remote workforces has accelerated cloud migration, and therefore expanded companies' attack surfaces. These new capabilities reflect our ongoing commitment to stay ahead of potential threats so enterprises can run their businesses in the cloud with confidence."

Uptycs' new capabilities its XDR solution include:

About Uptycs

Uptycs provides the first unified, cloud-native security analytics platform that enables both endpoint and cloud security from a common solution. The solution provides a unique telemetry-powered approach to address multiple use cases—including Extended Detection & Response (XDR), Cloud Workload Protection (CWPP), and Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM). Uptycs enables security professionals to quickly prioritize, investigate, and respond to potential threats across a company's entire attack surface.

View original content:

SOURCE Uptycs