StorageMart Expands Into the State of Washington With New Acquisition in Spokane The family-operated storage company headquartered in Columbia, Missouri introduces StorageMart to Washington State with new Spokane facility.

SPOKANE, Wash., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart has officially expanded into the state of Washington with the closing of a new Spokane self storage facility. The acquisition adds 47,900 total net rentable square feet and 273 storage units to the StorageMart portfolio. The new location was formerly owned by Storage Shack of Spokane and is transitioning to operate under StorageMart management and branding.

Adding to the StorageMart real estate portfolio – including new locations in New York, Milwaukee, Maryland, and Indiana – Spokane will be the first step for StorageMart in the Washington market.

"The StorageMart team is grateful for this opportunity to bring easy, clean storage to the beautiful state of Washington. We are excited to expand into this market where we can show new customers what makes our storage solutions different." Alex Burnam, Director of Acquisitions.

The plan to expand the StorageMart footprint into Washington comes from strategic planning based on market insights. The newly acquired property will receive an updated security system, including a new electronic gate with Bluetooth capabilities. StorageMart will also add new buildings and outdoor parking spaces to the property. All of the new upgrades and enhancements will support the StorageMart promise – easy, clean storage solutions and friendly customer service.

About StorageMart: Dedicated to clean, well-lit storage units and friendly customer service, StorageMart is the largest family-operated self storage company in the world, and is led by the Burnam family, which has been in the storage industry for four generations. Through the "Store it Forward'' charitable giving program, StorageMart gives back to the many communities it calls home. In recent years, the company donated more than half a million dollars to charities, in addition to donating storage space to charitable organizations throughout the US, UK, and Canada. Learn more: https://www.storage-mart.com.

