SOCCER'S G.O.A.T. DEBUTS LIMITED-EDITION LAY'S® G.O.A.T CHEESE FLAVOR SERIES

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, soccer's G.O.A.T. player and seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi surprised fans revealing the limited-edition Lay's® G.O.A.T. Cheese Flavor Series. After teasing the idea of this special packaging on social media to the joy of fans around the world last year, Lay's is celebrating the "greatest of all time" with its own G.O.A.T. cheese flavors to kick off its annual global soccer campaign, building upon the brand's continued premiere partnership with the UEFA Champions League.

Lay's® G.O.A.T. Cheese Chedder Jalapeño (PRNewswire)

The special limited-edition packaging series includes fan-favorite, distinct cheese flavors, available in select markets around the world, starting with: the U.S.'s Cheddar Jalapeño and Argentina's Queso & Pimienta and Caramelized Onion. Fans in the U.S. can purchase the product, while supplies last, at www.snacks.com beginning March 3rd.

Messi commented: "I've worked with Lay's for many years now, and of course been featured on their packaging. But this is new level. I am so excited Lay's was able to make this happen for fans and hope they can get their hands on one of Lay's G.O.A.T. bags!"

Additionally, the world's number one snack brand is premiering the hallmark of its global soccer campaign: new creative that will have fans joyfully following along a high-energy game in the streets that causes you to question what is truly needed for a game of soccer – a ball or love of the game? An all-star player line-up doesn't hurt, with the spot featuring Messi and Lieke Martens. Lay's "Grab the Moment" passes an imaginary ball through dives, tricks and bites of the beloved chip, welcoming all to take part in the game.

Martens commented: "This year's Lay's campaign is exactly what Lay's is all about: fun and joy. And I think we gave a game without a ball a really good effort! Because we all know, it takes more than a ball to play."

Sebnem Erim, VP of Marketing, Global Foods, PepsiCo, said: "We are kicking off another exciting UEFA Champions League season celebrating the joy and passion our fans show for the sport each year. From bringing to life the hotly anticipated Lay's G.O.A.T. limited-edition packaging and flavors to an imaginative creative that you just have to smile throughout, our goal this season is to celebrate our fans and bring them joy as they open a bag of Lay's and get ready to watch a UEFA Champions League match at home or in the stadium."

This year's global soccer effort will be supported by a suite of content, including engaging digital creative, in-store and special-edition packaging.

