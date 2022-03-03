Show You Care
ONEOK Schedules 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; Sets Record Date

Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

TULSA, Okla., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will hold its 2022 annual meeting of shareholders at 9 a.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT) on May 25, 2022, as a virtual meeting only. The meeting will be accessible through a live webcast.

The record date for determining shareholders entitled to receive notice of the meeting and to vote is March 28, 2022.

What:            

ONEOK, Inc. 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders



When:            

9 a.m. CDT, May 25, 2022



Where:          

Virtual meeting only. A live webcast of the meeting will be available.



How:              

Registration will open on April 6, 2022. Visit www.oneok.com for more information. Enter the control number from the proxy card at the time of registration.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a Fortune 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

For the latest news about ONEOK, find us at www.oneok.com or on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Analyst Contact:

Megan Patterson


918-561-5325



Media Contact:

Brad Borror


918-588-7582

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oneok-schedules-2022-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-sets-record-date-301495153.html

SOURCE ONEOK, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.