RE/MAX Announces Record 2 Million Transaction Side Total at Annual R4 Convention

A first for any real estate brand, RE/MAX agents closed more than 2 million total transaction sides in 2021
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago

DENVER, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 7,000 franchise owners, real estate agents and other attendees from 42 countries joined RE/MAX, LLC, for its annual RE/MAX R4® convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, this week. The three-day event – a mix of learning, networking and exploring new ways to do business – put a spotlight on the accomplishments of the global real estate network's more than 140,000 agents and the resources that come along with RE/MAX affiliation.

(PRNewsfoto/RE/MAX Canada)
RE/MAX President and CEO Nick Bailey kicked off the event announcing the network's recent growth and 2021 accomplishments. Worldwide, RE/MAX agents closed over 2 million total transaction sides in 2021, becoming the first real estate brand to do so in a single calendar year. RE/MAX agents also increased their productivity in every area last year, achieving an average of:

  • U.S.: 16.3 sides/agent
  • Canada: 20.4 sides/agent
  • Global: 9.9 sides/agent

"This company continues to be the company of 'firsts,'" said Bailey. "RE/MAX affiliates were the first to close more than 2 million transaction sides in a year because they weren't focused on noise, they are focused on foundation. Being successful in this business is all about relationships. The relationship an agent has with a buyer or seller, their Broker/Owners and the relationship they have with RE/MAX is the foundation that matters. It's one of the reasons I believe real estate is one of the greatest professions in the world."

Additional highlights from announcements made at the 46th annual convention include:

  • RE/MAX and Workman Success Systems Partner to Launch the REAL TEAMS® Solution
  • RE/MAX Holdings CEO Adam Contos Says Goodbye; Welcomes Co-Chief Executive Officer Steve Joyce
  • RE/MAX Donations to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Surpassed $185 Million Since the Onset of the Partnership 30 Years Ago
  • RE/MAX Redesigns MAX/Center®, the Secure Portal Through Which Agents Can Access Products, Services and Resources
  • The 2022 National Ad Campaign Assets Are Customizable to the Agent – and Their Listing

Images from the 2022 Opening General Session and 2022 RE/MAX R4 convention can be found here.

About the RE/MAX Network
As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com. This is not an offer of a franchise. Any franchise offer is made only after a Franchise Disclosure Document has been provided.

