Policygenius Wins Second Stevie® Award in 2022 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service Company recognized in Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year category

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Policygenius , the nation's leading tech-enabled platform for insurance shopping and fulfillment, announced it was awarded a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year — Financial Services Industries category in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. This is the second consecutive Stevie® Award for Policygenius.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees.

Policygenius is known for reimagining and rebuilding the insurance journey for modern consumers. The Policygenius team puts customer needs first, providing time with licensed agents who share valuable expertise and guide customers through complex and important financial decisions.

"It is an honor to receive our second Stevie," Jennifer Fitzgerald, CEO and co-founder of Policygenius, said. "This recognition is a reflection of the work our team does every day to help people on their insurance journeys. I am proud of our continued dedication to our customers."

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," Maggie Gallagher Miller, Stevie Awards president, said. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success."

