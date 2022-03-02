EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST SIGNS PROGYNY, INC. FOR 70,573 SQUARE FEET ACROSS THREE FULL FLOORS AT 1359 BROADWAY

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) today announced a new lease with Progyny, Inc. a leading fertility benefits management company, at 1359 Broadway. Progyny has committed to occupy 70,573 square feet across three floors, which includes one floor that it previously subleased, one floor that Progyny will occupy in late 2022 and a third floor that they will occupy in early 2024.

The property at 1359 Broadway. (PRNewswire)

"We are growing rapidly as more and more employers recognize the value of Progyny's comprehensive fertility and family building solution," said Pete Anevski, CEO of Progyny. "We look forward to expanding our presence in our corporate office in New York City with Empire State Realty Trust."

Located along the updated Broadway Pedestrian Plaza, 1359 Broadway offers convenient access to major transportation hubs, subway lines, dining, lodging, and shopping. The fully modernized office building features industry-leading energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality measures at a fraction of the cost of newer buildings.

"Our premier indoor environmental quality measures and energy-efficient practices continue to attract high-quality tenants who appreciate our value proposition," said Thomas P. Durels, executive vice president, real estate at Empire State Realty Trust. "Progyny is a welcome addition to our excellent tenant roster at 1359 Broadway after a successful sublease."

David Falk, Kyle Ciminelli, and Dylan Weisman of Newmark Knight Frank represented Progyny, Inc. in the lease negotiations. Property owner representation was provided by Shanae Ursini and Jordan Berger of ESRT, and Paul J. Amrich, Emily Chabrier, Neil V. King III, and Meghan Allen of CBRE.

More information about 1359 Broadway, and current availabilities, can be found online.



About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and manages a well-positioned property portfolio of office, retail, and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. Owner of the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building, ESRT also owns and operates its iconic, newly reimagined Observatory Experience. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality, and has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per square foot of any publicly traded REIT portfolio in New York City. As of Dec. 31, 2021, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 9.4 million rentable square feet of office space, 700,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 625 units across two multifamily properties. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of words such as "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects" or the negative of these words or similar words or expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond ESRT's control and could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements. Such factors and risks include, without limitation, the current public health crisis and economic disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic, a failure of conditions or performance regarding any event or transaction described above, regulatory changes, and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in ESRT's and ESROP's filings with the SEC, including those set forth in each of ESRT's and ESROP's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors". Except as may be required by law, ESRT and ESROP do not undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(PRNewsfoto/Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.